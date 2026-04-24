Arizona Forward Koa Peat Declares For NBA Draft

When Koa Peat took the floor for the first time in an Arizona uniform, it didn't take an expert to see that he would be something special. Peats 30 point game against Florida, who was ranked No. 1 at the time, showed the exact kind of player Arizona recruited: a tough forward who can score from anywhere on the court.

After just one season under Tommy Lloyd at Arizona, Peat announced his declaration for the NBA Draft. The announcement comes two weeks after the opening of the transfer portal and four weeks removed from the first final four appearance for the Wildcats in 25 years. Arizona lost that game to Michigan 97-73 in Indianapolis.

One And Done

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dribbles the ball against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Peat is now the second player in the Lloyd era to declare for the draft and the first freshman on the roster this year. He joins Carter Bryant, who was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 14th pick last year. Freshman Brayden Burries and junior Moteijus Krivas are expected to follow suit after stellar seasons posted by each of them.

Peat averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 52.8% shooting from the field. The 6-foot-8 forward had 29 games where he scored in double figures, eight where he scored at least 20 points. four where he had a double-double.

Peat missed three games with a lower leg injury, but still managed to end the season on the Big 12's all-freshman team, the third team all-Big 12 and was the West Region's Most Outstanding Player in the NCMAA Tournament.

Ties To Lloyd And High School Background

Dec 2, 2023; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Harvard-Westlake s Trent Perry (0) jumps up as Koa Peat (10) and Jonas Cederlind (4) try to block him at Hoophall final at Chaparral High School gym. Sam Ballesteros/The Republic | Sam Ballesteros / USA TODAY NETWORK

Peat earned the nickname "Mr. Arizona", both by his play on the court and by playing college ball in the same state he went to high school in. Peat helped Chandler Perry High School win four state championships before his time was done.

After that, Peat played for Team USA's U19 team, coached by Lloyd. Peat played with the best prospects in the nation, from AJ Dybansta to JJ Mandaquit (Now with Arizona). Peat averaged 12.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists on the way to taking home the gold medal in Switzerland.

A Slim Chance At Staying

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots past Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Although Peat has declared for the NBA Draft, that dies not necessarily mean that he will for sure be heading towards that direction. Peat may have done so to keep his options open before the deadline to withdraw from the draft. That deadline is May 27.

Peat is a projected first-round pick in most mock drafts. Teammates Burreis and Krivas are as well, despite not making a decision yet. Ivan Kharchankov has also not yet chosen to enter the draft. Although he is not slated to go as high as his teammates, whoever picks him will get a strong defensive player with the potential to develop his shot and become a more complete wing.