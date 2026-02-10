BYU vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 10

A rough stretch for the BYU Cougars has dropped them to No. 22 in the country, but they find themselves as road favorites on Tuesday night against the Baylor Bears.

After winning 16 of their first 17 games, BYU has run into a tough part of the schedule in the Big 12 and has simply not been up to the task. The Cougars have lost five of six and four in a row, losing to ranked teams like Texas Tech, Houston, Arizona and Kansas during that stretch.

The lone win? A 13-point victory over Utah, which is just 1-9 in Big 12 play.

Now, the Cougars hit the road to play the Bears, and it hasn’t been the best season for Scott Drew’s bunch.

Baylor is just 3-8 in Big 12 play, although it did hang tough with Iowa State in its last game, losing by just three points. Baylor is 9-4 at home, which is a positive sign for it as a home dog on Tuesday night.

Can AJ Dybantsa and company get back on track in this Big 12 clash? Or will the Bears pull off a major upset and potentially knock BYU out of the top 25?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

BYU vs. Baylor Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

BYU -3.5 (-115)

Baylor +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline

BYU: -180

Baylor: +150

Total

158.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

BYU vs. Baylor How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Foster Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

BYU record: 17-6

Baylor record: 13-10

BYU vs. Baylor Key Player to Watch

AJ Dybantsa, Forward, BYU

Dybantsa has a serious case to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and he’s still played at a high level even though BYU has been losing.

Over his last five games, he’s scored 43, 24, 17, 36 and 28 points, pushing his season averages to 24.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The freshman is efficient as well, shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from beyond the arc.

BYU is going to need more around Dybantsa, even against a Baylor team that is 88th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Dybantsa has 16 games with 20 or more points and at least 13 points in every one of his 23 appearances this season.

BYU vs. Baylor Prediction and Pick

BYU has not played well as of late, but it has also faced several top-15 teams in the process. Losses to Arizona, Kansas, Houston and Texas Tech aren’t “bad” losses, but it does show that this Cougars squad may not be one of the elite teams in college basketball.

However, BYU should be able to handle Baylor – even on the road – on Tuesday night.

Baylor is under .500 against the spread this season and 0-3 against the number as a home underdog, posting an average scoring margin of -17.0 points in those games.

The Bears clock in at No. 88 in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency (per KenPom), and that won’t cut it against a BYU team that is No. 11 in adjusted offensive efficiency. Another big scoring game from Dybantsa should be enough for the Cougars to get the win.

I don’t mind laying the -180 price on the moneyline, but taking BYU to cover isn’t a horrible bet as the betting market has cooled on it during this losing streak.

Pick: BYU Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.