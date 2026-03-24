Arizona's Bradley Comments on Brayden Burries’ Surprising Confidence

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries may only be a freshman, but he’s become a tough player for opponents to try to throw off despite his age.

Burries is the team’s leading scorer heading into the Sweet 16, averaging 16.0 points per game on 50 percent shooting from the floor and 39 percent from three-point range. His ability to score at all levels, while also defending and rebounding at a high level, has made him one of the top shooting guards in the country and the go-to scoring option for a national title contender.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burries Has Been Elite

Burries has been key to the Wildcats' success this season, helping them to a 34-2 record, with wins over 12 ranked opponents, and putting Arizona in position to win the national title. The Wildcats entered the tournament as a 1 seed and, so far, have beaten Long Island and Utah State to advance to the Sweet 16.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He has been even better through those two NCAA Tournament games so far, averaging 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 65 percent from the floor and 88 percent from three-point range. Despite him being merely a freshman, Burries has looked the part of a seasoned March Madness veteran so far in the tournament.

Fellow backcourt running mate — and Big 12 Player of the Year — Jaden Bradley commented on Burries’ ability to stay calm and collected even though he is a rookie.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“He’s very mature for his age,” Bradley said. “You look at him, you’ll never know the score. If he’s having a great game, having a bad game, a rough game, just kudos to him. He’s having a great season. Offensively, he’s a team’s worst nightmare. Shooter from all three levels, can defend. He’s definitely a great piece to have.”

Arizona Has Work Left To Do

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against Utah State Aggies guard Elijah Perryman (1) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Burries’ play this season has helped grow his draft stock tremendously. After being previously thought of as a potential late-first-round pick at the start of the season, Burries has shot up many projections, as now he is expected to be selected in the lottery of the 2026 NBA Draft this summer.

Burries and the Wildcats will now look to advance to the Sweet 16 with a win over Arkansas later this week. So far, the Wildcats have been as advertised in the tournament and appear to be front-runners to secure their second national title in program history. However, a feisty Razorbacks squad led by John Calipari will look to pull off the upset.