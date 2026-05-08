Where Arizona Projected in Latest 76-Team Tournament Field

Joe Lunardi has officially released his annual bracketology for March Madness. The expert uses NET rankings, win-loss records, and team resumes.

The Arizona Wildcats received a No. 1 seed in the most recent tournament, which put them against a No. 16 seed. Only the top four teams get a No. 1 seed, one for each region. The Wildcats' dominant regular season and Big 12 Championship earned them the high ranking.

Bracketology starts ramping up around the beginning of February, and all eyes are on it until Selection Sunday, when the NCAA officially releases the March Madness bracket. If you are a college basketball lover, you may pay attention to it all season long. That is exactly who this write-up is for. So let’s take a look at where Lunardi has the Wildcats in the first 2027 edition of his March Madness bracketology.

Wildcats Suffering From Roster Turnover

Tucson is in good hands.



Ivan Kharchenkov is back. pic.twitter.com/sstN7keRP2 — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 28, 2026

The Wildcats have lost three starters in Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries , and Koa Peat, as they all declared for the NBA Draft. There are rumors about Peat returning to Tucson , but for now, it is just a rumor. Those three key guys made up the Wildcats' top three in scoring last season. The trio averaged 43 points a game together last season.

With the top departures, the Wildcats have fallen slightly in the national eye from last season. They have reloaded with 5-star Caleb Holt and Derek Dixon , but those three stars are going to be difficult to replace. Lunardi’s projection of the Wildcats reflects that.

Go ahead and add him to your preseason POY watch list now.



Mount Krivas is back! pic.twitter.com/lKvkoFPExc — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 27, 2026

Wildcats Ranked As No. 2 Seed

Lunardi has the Wildcats ranked as a No. 2 seed, which is one rank below where they finished last season. A No. 2 seed is still exceptional, which puts them in the top eight in the country.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lloyd Hungry for Revenge

The Wildcats had a fantastic season last year, setting a program record with 36 wins. The program got to the Final Four for the first time since 2001. The Wildcats dominated just about every team they ran up against.

The Michigan Wolverines got the better of the Wildcats in the Final Four and went on to become National Champions. There is no shame in losing to the champs, but that does not make the loss hurt any less.

The head coach signed a multi-year contract in the middle of the tournament, a key talking point given that the North Carolina job was open. Tommy Lloyd’s name was linked to the Tar Heels, according to multiple media outlets, but the Wildcats shut that down immediately with the contract extension to Lloyd.

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Lloyd will be hungry to get back to the tournament, but this time finish the job and bring a title to Tucson for the first time since 1997.