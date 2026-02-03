Arizona's Bradley Lands on Prestigious Top 10 List

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley continues to rack up the accolades, landing on another midseason award watch list earlier this week.

Bradley landed on the Bob Cousy Award Mid-Season Top 10 list. The Bob Cousy Award is handed out to the nation’s top collegiate men’s point guard. So far this season, Bradley has more than earned his distinction on the list.

Outstanding balanced numbers

He’s averaging 13.9 points, and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the floor, and 44 percent from three-point range as the leader of the Wildcats offense. He has helped propel Arizona to the top of the AP Poll, where they have sat for the past eight weeks.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) greets teammates during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Now in his third season with Arizona, Bradley has blossomed into one of the best guards in the country, and his efforts are now being recognized on a global scale.

Bradley has also seen his name appear on the Wooden Award Top 25 Watch list earlier this season. He joined his teammate Koa Peat on the watch list for the award handed out to the most outstanding men’s basketball player.

He’s been key to Arizona’s record-breaking 22-0 season up to this point, helping the Wildcats earn 9 Quad 1 wins so far, and wins over six ranked teams along the way. The Wildcats have tied their program-record for the longest winning streak, and have broken their previous record for the best start to a season since 2013-14.

Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during a game against Arizona State at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clutch performer

Bradley has had a knack for hitting timely shots in crunch time, acting as a closer for Arizona down the stretch of games. He, along with veterans Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell’Orso have given an Arizona team full of star freshmen — such as Brayden Burries and Koa Peat — an experienced presence that has proven valuable this season.

Bradley has scored in double-digits 16 times this season, including four 20-point performances. His recent performance on Jan. 26 against #13 BYU was one of his most impressive of the season. Bradley scored 26 points on 10-15 shooting, with 3 assists and 3 rebounds in the thrilling 86-83 win.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward Keba Keita (13) and Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) battle for a loose ball during the first half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

As the season enters the final stretch leading into the NCAA Tournament, Bradley will look to lead the Wildcats to a deep run in this year's edition of the tournament after an exit in the Sweet Sixteen last season. Filled with plenty of talent up and down the roster, Arizona is more than capable of competing for their second national title in program history.

Talk to us today by commenting on our Facebook page!