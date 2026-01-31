How Arizona Staying Level-Headed Despite Undefeated Record

Perhaps no other team in the country has a target on their back larger than the Arizona Wildcats, and the players are embracing that challenge that comes with the territory of being undefeated.

Arizona has been spectacular so far this season, getting out to a 21-0 record so far, ranking first in the AP Poll, KenPom, and NET rankings, and accumulating 9 Quad 1 wins, and 3 Quad 2 victories. They’ve also picked up six ranked wins this season as they continue to step up against high-quality competition.

Their success this season has put them up with some of the best teams in program history at Arizona. They’ve already tied a program record set in 2013-14 for the best start to a season, and one game shy of the longest win streak in program history, set over 100 years ago between the 1914-1917 seasons.

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Kharchenkov’s thoughts

Freshman forward Ivan Kharchenkov talked about the team’s mentality amidst their record-breaking season, and how the team isn’t getting too caught up in the record books.

“I think we’re just going game by game,” Kharchenkov said. “Trying to win every game, not even looking at the record. Even myself, I’m not looking at the opposing team’s record, because I don’t really care, I just look at the players that they’ve got. Especially if they are in the Big 12, they are probably good players, so we’ve got to prepare well for them. We’re just trying to get better. We’re going to get better, get back to our basics, and that is what got us here.”

The Wildcats have one of the most unique rosters in all of college basketball, starting multiple freshmen including Kharchenkov, Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat, while also using veterans Jaden Bradley, and Tobe Awaka in big roles as well.

Jan 24, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Chance Moore (13) passes the ball while Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and guard Jaden Bradley (0) fail to block him during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Their mix of youthful energy, and experienced veterans make them one of the most talented teams in the country, which has been evidenced by their undefeated record. As of Jan. 30, they are one of just two undefeated teams standing in the country, the other being #24 Miami (Ohio).

They’ll look to keep up their winning ways throughout the rest of the season, and into the stretch run of the season as they are projected to be a top seed in the NCAA Tournament. With the talent, and chemistry they possess, Arizona has all that it takes to earn their second national title in program history this season.