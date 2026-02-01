Arizona Ties Bigtime Big 12 Record With Win Over Rival

The Arizona Wildcats’ magical season continues. The #1 team in the nation picked up a 87-74 win over Arizona State on Saturday, and the win had a little extra meaning behind it.

Aside from beating their heated in-state rivals, the win moved the Wildcats to 22-0 on the season, which is now a new program record for consecutive wins to start a season, breaking the record set by the 2013-14 team that started out 21-0. Despite being tested in the first half against Arizona State, the Wildcats were able to pull away after halftime to seal their record-breaking victory over the Sun Devils .

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It now ties the longest winning streak in program history, which was set well over 100 years ago from the 1914 to 1917 seasons. Additionally, the win also ties the Big 12 record for consecutive wins to start a season with the 1996-1997 Kansas Jayhawks, a year in which Arizona took home its lone national championship in program history.

This version of Arizona is perhaps one of the most unique teams in the entire country. They have been led by a mix of talented freshmen such as Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov, while also having experienced veterans Jaden Bradley, and Tobe Awaka making a profound impact for arguably the deepest team in the country up to this point.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) looks on during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Arizona’s resume

They’ve earned many impressive wins this season. Arizona has taken home six wins over ranked teams this season, including Florida, Auburn, Alabama, UConn, and UCLA in their non-conference schedule, and a thrilling 86-83 victory over #13 BYU last week. The Wildcats are 9-0 in Quad 1 games, and 2-0 in Quad 2, giving them a resume worthy of a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament with the tournament still over a month away.

Not only is Arizona ranked #1 in the AP Poll, but they are also atop the KenPom rankings, and in first in the NET rankings. As one of only two undefeated teams remaining in the country — the other being #24 Miami (Ohio) — they have more than deserved that distinction.

Arizona will look to keep its undefeated season going through the remainder of their Big 12 schedule, where they will be tested mightily down the stretch. Matchups with #14 Kansas, #11 Texas Tech, a rematch with #13 BYU, #10 Houston, Kansas once again, and #8 Iowa State all remain on the Wildcats’ calendar in the 9 games left on the schedule.