Arizona's Bradley Reveals Major Decision on Future

Jaden Bradley has officially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. Bradley is coming off leading Arizona to the most wins, 36, in program history. He averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds a game in his senior season.

Due to the Wildcats' success this past season, players were bound to enter the NBA draft. Brayden Burries , Koa Peat , Motiejus Krivas, and Ivan Kharchenkov are all names to watch for how they handle their futures in the coming weeks. Bradley is the first out of the bunch to officially declare for the draft.

Bradley Spent Three Seasons at Arizona

Bradley spent his freshman season at Alabama, where he averaged 6.4 points and 3.1 assists. He then chose to spend the next three seasons with head coach Tommy Lloyd and the Wildcats. Bradley improved every year, with his stats across the board increasing throughout his collegiate career.

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Bradley had a fantastic senior season in Tucson. He won Big 12 Player of the Year and earned All-West Region honors in the NCAA Tournament. Bradley was the clear leader of the team on and off the court.

Bradley was the go-to in clutch moments as he hit a game-winning shot in the Big 12 Tournament against Iowa State and was a floor general. He ran the offense through cold stretches, picked his teammates up when they were down, and was practically an on-court coach with his leadership.

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Projected To Be Late-Second-Round Pick

According to ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jeremy Woo, Bradley is ranked No. 54 on Woo’s NBA Draft Top 100 big board. This suggests Bradley is projected to be a late second-round pick.

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Normally, teams picking that late in the draft are recent playoff teams, but that is not the case for the upcoming draft. Most perennial teams have traded their second-round picks to play-in or tanking teams.

Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Chicago Bulls are among those that would be selecting around that range. Bradley has the potential to make an immediate impact off the bench.

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Lloyd and the Wildcats will have a massive hole to fill at the guard position. It will be hard to replace Bradley, as he was a jack-of-all-trades. He provided leadership, terrific defense, and big-time shotmaking.