2 Wildcats Earn West All-Region Honors

Arizona is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2001. This current Wildcats team has been the best the program has seen in over a decade. Expectations are very high for head coach Tommy Lloyd to bring home a title to Tucson.

Wildcats Draped in Awards

With how talented this roster is, they have seen multiple accolades throughout the season. Jaden Bradley won the Big 12 Player of the Year award, averaging 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds this season. The senior guard has brought immense leadership to his team.

Tobe Awaka won the Sixth Man of the Year award unanimously. He averaged nine points and nine rebounds on the season. He led the Big 12 in rebounding and is one of the best rebounders in the nation.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Lloyd brought home his second Coach of the Year award after he led his team to a 29-2 regular-season record and won the Big 12. Bradley, Motiejus Krivas, and Brayden Burries all earned All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Forward Koa Peat was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team, and Awaka was an honorable mention. It is safe to say that this team is loaded.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Bradley and Peat Earn West All-Region Honors

Well, the accolades continued over the weekend when the West All-Region team was announced. Bradley and Peat’s exceptional play in the tournament earned them a spot among the West Region's top five players.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Bradley averaged 13 points, four assists, and three rebounds across the Wildcats’ four tournament games. His impact went beyond the stats, as his leadership played a huge role in the Wildcats’ success.

The senior guard has been with the Wildcats the past three seasons and has emerged as the clear on-court leader. His job is not finished quite yet, as he and his team need two more wins to complete this all-time season.

Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Peat showed pure dominance throughout the tournament. Not only was he on the West All-Region team, but he was named the region’s most outstanding player. He was a man among boys compared to his competition.

Peat increased his points and rebounds averages in the tournament compared to the regular season. That is a great sign to NBA scouts, as he has shown that his play will rise to the occasion.

Next stop Tucson 🛫 pic.twitter.com/4kyGmYsQ6D — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) March 29, 2026

He averaged 17.5 points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the NCAA Tournament. Peat carried the Wildcats through cold stretches on offense and bailed them out with his rebounding ability.