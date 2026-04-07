5 Players Arizona Should Target in Transfer Portal

Arizona’s season is officially over after losing in the Final Four to Michigan. Now it is time for the offseason, which means Tommy Lloyd will have to gear up to make another run next season, but to do so, he will have to dip into the transfer portal.

Let’s take a look at five targets in the transfer portal that would be very appealing for the Wildcats.

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Jackson Shelstad, Guard

Jackson Shelstad is a junior guard transferring from Oregon, where he averaged 15.6 points per game. His season was cut short at the end of 2025 due to a hand injury. Shelstad will seek a medical redshirt; he would have two years of eligibility remaining. With Jaden Bradley graduating, the Wildcats now have a hole at the guard position. They do have five-star recruit Caleb Holt on the roster next season, but the Wildcats will still need another guard to pair with Holt.

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While Shelstad does not have the two-way ability that Bradley did, he will open up the offense with his three-point shooting, unlike Bradley could. It will be hard to replace the defense at the guard position that Bradley provided, but Shelstad can offer a different outlook on the offense. Lloyd’s track record of tremendous guards over the past few years should attract Shelstad to Tucson.

Stefan Vaaks, Guard

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Another addition that would improve the Wildcats’ shooting is freshman guard Stefan Vaaks, who gives Lloyd length at the perimeter. He averaged 15.8 points per game at Providence this season. Vaaks is a 6-foot-7 international player.

The Wildcats had a plethora of international players this season, so Vaaks could represent Estonia and continue the international theme the Wildcats program has built. Vaasks’ length and 3-point shooting would be a great fit for Lloyd and the program.

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Paulius Murauskas, Forward

Paulius Murauskas is a 6-foot-8 forward from Lithuania. He averaged 18 points per game for St. Mary’s this season and led them to an NCAA Tournament appearance. Murauskas is ranked fourth overall among transfer portal prospects.

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With Koa Peat potentially entering the NBA Draft, the Wildcats will need to fill the forward position. Murauskas was already with the Arizona program his freshman season, but never got a chance to shine, as he only played five minutes per game. He then went on to Saint Mary’s and grew into a very good player. Lloyd can right his wrong and bring back Murauskas for his senior season.

Bryson Tiller, Forward

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If Lloyd wants to go the younger route to replace Peat, he can target Kansas forward also showed inconsistency This would be more of a long-term play, as Tiller showed flashes of talent this season but showed inconsistency as well.

The knock on Tiller has been his strength and aggressiveness around the basket. His potential is what Lloyd would be chasing, and if anyone can unlock Tiller, it would be Lloyd. If Peat declares for the NBA Draft, look for the Wildcats to make a run at Tiller.

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Flory Bidunga, Center

The best player in the transfer portal is Flory Bidunga, a 6-foot-9 center from Kansas. Motiejus Krivas may try his luck in the NBA Draft, as he is projected to go in the early second round. If he does go that route, then the center spot would open right up for the Wildcats.

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Lloyd should throw everything he can to try to land Bidunga. He is one of the most athletic bigs in the country, which Lloyd has shown he likes, and he is physically imposing down low like Krivas. Bidunga is an exceptional rim runner and is very quick off his feet. This would be a major get for the Wildcats if they can land Bidunga.