Brayden Burries Reacts to Game-Winning Block Against BYU

The #1 Arizona Wildcats kept their undefeated record intact after a thrilling contest with the #13 BYU Cougars on the road, and they couldn’t have done it without Brayden Burries.

Burries scored a game, and career-high 29 points in the win, snagging 5 rebounds and racking up 4 assists as well. While Burries’ scoring prowess was on display in a big way against BYU, it was his clutch play on the other end of the floor that was grabbing the most attention.

After a late rally from BYU saw the Cougars erase what was a double-digit deficit in the final minutes to just a 1-point deficit with less than 15 seconds remaining, BYU’s Rob Wright drove hard on Jaden Bradley, and was able to create enough separation at the rim for an open layup, that was until Burries came from behind to swat Wright’s layup away with 2 seconds on the clock.

Burries swallowed up the rebound off of his block, and was intentionally fouled. He would calmly sink both free throws, and BYU’s full-court heave was no good, giving Arizona its 21st win of the season, and escaping a late collapse.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Burries’ reacts to game-saving play

After the game, Burries spoke about that final play as he helped the Wildcats tie their program-best start to a season at 21-0 .

“My teammates have been having my back this whole year, and that was the least I could do, was help them in that position,” Burries said. “I just wanted to have them miss the shot, and then try to get the rebound, and I saw that he was open, so I just went for the block.”

On a team that has other star freshmen such as Koa Peat, and Ivan Kharchenkov, Burries has been sure to earn his fair share of the spotlight as well. On the season, Burries is averaging a team-high 15.2 points per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor, and 37 percent from three-point range.

In recent weeks, his game has grown even further outside of just scoring, and that was on display in the closing seconds against a good BYU team with plenty of star talent on the floor.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts to a three-pointer during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Now at 21-0, the Wildcats have potentially the biggest targets of any team in the country on their backs. They’ll look to continue their superb play throughout the rest of the season as they go for their second national title in program history.