Houston vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds for Big 12 Championship Final

The Arizona Wildcats and Houston Cougars finished first and second in the Big 12, establishing themselves as not only the top two teams in the conference but two of the best teams in the country. Now, the two will rightfully face off in the tournament final with the Big 12 Championship on the line.

Arizona won the regular-season meeting between these two teams, winning by a final score of 73-66 on February 21. Will we see history repeat itself on Saturday night? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Houston vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Houston +3.5 (-110)

Arizona -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Houston +130

Arizona -160

Total

OVER 143.5 (-115)

UNDER 143.5 (-105)

Houston vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 14

Game Time: 6:00 pm ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Houston Record: 28-5 (14-4 in Big 12)

Arizona Record: 31-2 (16-2 in Big 12)

Houston vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Arizona is 18-15-1 ATS this season

Houston is 16-17 ATS this season

The OVER is 17-17 in Arizona games this season

The UNDER is 20-13 in Houston games this season

Houston vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Anthony Dell'orso, G - Arizona Wildcats

Anthony Dell'Orso doesn't lead Arizona in any key stat, and he's not even a starter, but if Arizona wants to beat Houston, they have to be sharp from beyond the arc, and that's when Dell'Orso comes in. He's second on the team in three-point shot attempts, and he's coming off his best game of the season against Iowa State when he put up 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting and 6-of-9 from three-point land. He may play a key role in tonight's final.

Houston vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

Houston is going to beat up on the majority of college basketball teams. Their smothering defense, relentless rebounding, and ability to create extra scoring chances is a step above the rest. Unfortunately, Arizona can also do all of that while also being an elite scoring team.

Shooting is the one area that Houston lacks, ranking just 141st in effective field goal percentage, well behind the Wildcats, who come in at 42nd in that metric. Meanwhile, Arizona ranks one spot above Houston in defensive efficiency, ranking fourth to the Cougars' fifth, which means Houston's usual big advantage is a wash.

Arizona is one step above Houston, and they'll prove it in the Big 12 Tournament Final.

Pick: Arizona -3.5 (-110)

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