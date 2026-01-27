Social Media Reacts to Star-Studded Arizona vs. BYU Matchup
Monday night saw one of the best matchups in all of college basketball take place, as the #1 Arizona Wildcats took on the #13 BYU Cougars on the road in a star-studded matchup.
The Wildcats looked to extend their undefeated record against the Cougars led by future first-round pick AJ Dybantsa. The matchup provided college basketball fans with a preview of what could be a potential matchup in the NCAA Tournament later this season.
With the amount of star power on the floor, many eyes were on this game from college basketball fans, and social media was a firestorm during the marquee matchup.
Social media’s thoughts
“We gone see what BYU truly made of. They’re playing the #1 ranked in the nation in Arizona at home.
🍿”
“There is a 35% chance BYU wins this game vs Arizona IMO. It probably will not happen, but it would not be a total shock either.”
“Arizona vs. BYU might end up being a barn burner.”
“Arizona BYU. Standalone power conference game.
This WILL BE a top 5 matchup of the year.
Grab your popcorn.”
“This BYU vs Arizona game is probably gonna be game of the week”
“Arizona up 1 at under 16 break... Getting steals turning into dunks helps but AJ and Richie hit their early 3's...
Interesting chess match... BYU bringing in size but Mo can just camp in paint with Mboup in for Davis and Tobe can box out Keita”
“Fun start.
Arizona leads 11-10 at the media timeout.”
“20-18 BYU with 11:45 to go
Arizona hasn't scored in 3:03”
“This BYU v Arizona game so far”
“#1 Arizona @ #13 BYU def worth checking out…🔥”
“12-1 run for Arizona. BYU has missed six straight shots. Things are getting out of hand for the Cougars.”
“If you aren’t watching this BYU/Arizona game your misses out. This is such high level basketball. Dybantsa lowkey a foul baiter. AZ might be in some trouble with their 3 main fowards with 2 fouls each.”
“Despite all 3 frontcourt players with 2 fouls, Arizona is up 36-27 with 3:47 left after Brayden Burries' transition basket is called good on goaltending
Burries has 19, Jaden Bradley 11
BYU's AJ Dybantsa has 13”
“BYU and Arizona may be able to match star-for-star. But through one half, Arizona’s 4th and 5th options have been a whole stratosphere better than BYU’s. And that is why the Wildcats are up big.”
“If anything, it should be offsetting fouls after BYU's Khadim Mboup shoved Tobe Awaka to the ground and he responded with a kick.”
“BYU ain’t got enough for Arizona”
“Arizona 53, BYU 41, 16:20 to play.
Cougars had a surge to start the second half, got it down to 7, but the Wildcats responded.
Points off turnovers remain a shutout for UA (15-0).
Brayden Burries has a game-high 24 points on 7-12 shooting. His career high is 28 (Alabama, KSU).”
“As crazy as it sounds being down 12, I think BYU has too big of a hole to climb out of to win this game.
I don’t think they can get enough stops with how good Arizona has been on that end tonight. We will see.”
“Arizona is absolutely dismantling a really good BYU team. Wildcats are up 18 in Provo with 10 to play. Just so, so good.”
“Hey BYU welcome to the Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley show! Arizona basketball is the best team in college basketball and it’s not even a debate!”
“Guy just makes big shots.
@JBsmoovve”
”GRAB YOUR NITROGLYCERIN PILLS.”
“The last 2 minutes of Arizona - BYU game is absolute insanity”
“Rob Wright blocked at the rim with 2.1 seconds to go & Arizona goes back to the line. Ouch. That’s gonna sting for BYU if they lose here after the comeback they mounted.”
“Arizona survives a three minute scoreless stretch--and three turnovers in the final 40 seconds--to beat BYU 86-83.”
