Social Media Reacts to Star-Studded Arizona vs. BYU Matchup

Monday night saw one of the best matchups in all of college basketball take place, as the #1 Arizona Wildcats took on the #13 BYU Cougars on the road in a star-studded matchup.

The Wildcats looked to extend their undefeated record against the Cougars led by future first-round pick AJ Dybantsa. The matchup provided college basketball fans with a preview of what could be a potential matchup in the NCAA Tournament later this season.

With the amount of star power on the floor, many eyes were on this game from college basketball fans, and social media was a firestorm during the marquee matchup.

Social media’s thoughts

“We gone see what BYU truly made of. They’re playing the #1 ranked in the nation in Arizona at home.

🍿”

We gone see what BYU truly made of. They’re playing the #1 ranked in the nation in Arizona at home.



🍿 — Cedrick Carson (@cedriksermon) January 27, 2026

“There is a 35% chance BYU wins this game vs Arizona IMO. It probably will not happen, but it would not be a total shock either.”

There is a 35% chance BYU wins this game vs Arizona IMO. It probably will not happen, but it would not be a total shock either. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) January 27, 2026

“Arizona vs. BYU might end up being a barn burner.”

Arizona vs. BYU might end up being a barn burner. — Randy (@Abrials_attic) January 27, 2026

“Arizona BYU. Standalone power conference game.

This WILL BE a top 5 matchup of the year.

Grab your popcorn.”

Arizona BYU. Standalone power conference game.



This WILL BE a top 5 matchup of the year.



Grab your popcorn. — Spew (@Flagrant2Spew) January 27, 2026

“This BYU vs Arizona game is probably gonna be game of the week”

This BYU vs Arizona game is probably gonna be game of the week — Brandon C🏈🏀💵🍃 (@brandontheplug2) January 27, 2026

“Arizona up 1 at under 16 break... Getting steals turning into dunks helps but AJ and Richie hit their early 3's...

Interesting chess match... BYU bringing in size but Mo can just camp in paint with Mboup in for Davis and Tobe can box out Keita”

Arizona up 1 at under 16 break... Getting steals turning into dunks helps but AJ and Richie hit their early 3's...



Interesting chess match... BYU bringing in size but Mo can just camp in paint with Mboup in for Davis and Tobe can box out Keita — Locked On Wildcats (@LOWildcats) January 27, 2026

“Fun start.

Arizona leads 11-10 at the media timeout.”

Fun start.



Arizona leads 11-10 at the media timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) January 27, 2026

“20-18 BYU with 11:45 to go

Arizona hasn't scored in 3:03”

20-18 BYU with 11:45 to go



Arizona hasn't scored in 3:03 — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) January 27, 2026

“This BYU v Arizona game so far”

This BYU v Arizona game so far pic.twitter.com/jAwWgxQBaD — Dustin (@okie_jayhawk) January 27, 2026

“#1 Arizona @ #13 BYU def worth checking out…🔥”

#1 Arizona @ #13 BYU def worth checking out…🔥 — Brandon Tierney (@BrandonTierney) January 27, 2026

“12-1 run for Arizona. BYU has missed six straight shots. Things are getting out of hand for the Cougars.”

12-1 run for Arizona. BYU has missed six straight shots. Things are getting out of hand for the Cougars. — Jackson Payne (@jackson5payne) January 27, 2026

“If you aren’t watching this BYU/Arizona game your misses out. This is such high level basketball. Dybantsa lowkey a foul baiter. AZ might be in some trouble with their 3 main fowards with 2 fouls each.”

If you aren’t watching this BYU/Arizona game your misses out. This is such high level basketball. Dybantsa lowkey a foul baiter. AZ might be in some trouble with their 3 main fowards with 2 fouls each. — The Nickle-Dimer (@TheNickelDimer_) January 27, 2026

“Despite all 3 frontcourt players with 2 fouls, Arizona is up 36-27 with 3:47 left after Brayden Burries' transition basket is called good on goaltending

Burries has 19, Jaden Bradley 11

BYU's AJ Dybantsa has 13”

Despite all 3 frontcourt players with 2 fouls, Arizona is up 36-27 with 3:47 left after Brayden Burries' transition basket is called good on goaltending



Burries has 19, Jaden Bradley 11



BYU's AJ Dybantsa has 13 — Brian Pedersen (@realBJP) January 27, 2026

“BYU and Arizona may be able to match star-for-star. But through one half, Arizona’s 4th and 5th options have been a whole stratosphere better than BYU’s. And that is why the Wildcats are up big.”

BYU and Arizona may be able to match star-for-star. But through one half, Arizona’s 4th and 5th options have been a whole stratosphere better than BYU’s. And that is why the Wildcats are up big. — Matthew Winick (@matthewwinick) January 27, 2026

“If anything, it should be offsetting fouls after BYU's Khadim Mboup shoved Tobe Awaka to the ground and he responded with a kick.”

If anything, it should be offsetting fouls after BYU's Khadim Mboup shoved Tobe Awaka to the ground and he responded with a kick. — Chris Brown (@Brownbear1999) January 27, 2026

“BYU ain’t got enough for Arizona”

BYU ain’t got enough for Arizona — 𝐹𝐿💫𝒮𝒮 (@FLOSSNY) January 27, 2026

“Arizona 53, BYU 41, 16:20 to play.

Cougars had a surge to start the second half, got it down to 7, but the Wildcats responded.

Points off turnovers remain a shutout for UA (15-0).

Brayden Burries has a game-high 24 points on 7-12 shooting. His career high is 28 (Alabama, KSU).”

Arizona 53, BYU 41, 16:20 to play.



Cougars had a surge to start the second half, got it down to 7, but the Wildcats responded.



Points off turnovers remain a shutout for UA (15-0).



Brayden Burries has a game-high 24 points on 7-12 shooting. His career high is 28 (Alabama, KSU). — Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) January 27, 2026

“As crazy as it sounds being down 12, I think BYU has too big of a hole to climb out of to win this game.

I don’t think they can get enough stops with how good Arizona has been on that end tonight. We will see.”

As crazy as it sounds being down 12, I think BYU has too big of a hole to climb out of to win this game.



I don’t think they can get enough stops with how good Arizona has been on that end tonight. We will see. — Jackson Pence (@JacksonLPence) January 27, 2026

“Arizona is absolutely dismantling a really good BYU team. Wildcats are up 18 in Provo with 10 to play. Just so, so good.”

Arizona is absolutely dismantling a really good BYU team. Wildcats are up 18 in Provo with 10 to play. Just so, so good. — College Basketball Collective (@CBBCollective) January 27, 2026

“Hey BYU welcome to the Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley show! Arizona basketball is the best team in college basketball and it’s not even a debate!”

Hey BYU welcome to the Brayden Burries and Jaden Bradley show! Arizona basketball is the best team in college basketball and it’s not even a debate! pic.twitter.com/A9IInPfWTC — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) January 27, 2026

“Guy just makes big shots.

@JBsmoovve”

”GRAB YOUR NITROGLYCERIN PILLS.”

GRAB YOUR NITROGLYCERIN PILLS. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 27, 2026

“The last 2 minutes of Arizona - BYU game is absolute insanity”

The last 2 minutes of Arizona - BYU game is absolute insanity — Sammy (@SammyAvBets) January 27, 2026

“Rob Wright blocked at the rim with 2.1 seconds to go & Arizona goes back to the line. Ouch. That’s gonna sting for BYU if they lose here after the comeback they mounted.”

Rob Wright blocked at the rim with 2.1 seconds to go & Arizona goes back to the line. Ouch. That’s gonna sting for BYU if they lose here after the comeback they mounted. — Jake Hatch (Yawk) (@JacobCHatch) January 27, 2026

“Arizona survives a three minute scoreless stretch--and three turnovers in the final 40 seconds--to beat BYU 86-83.”