Arizona Wildcats Training Camp Talk: Defensive Standouts
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the WIldcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
The energy at practice was high, loud and the pace of play was a complete 180 from the previous season and matches the mindset and mentality that the coaching staff wasn’t to bring to the 2025 season.
We are nearing the other side of training camp where teams start to get ready for the season and you see more set units than the first half of camp. Many defensive players have impressed throughout the practices and I’ve broken down the three players on that side of the ball that have stood out the most to me, or intrigue me with how they might be used.
Three Defensive Standouts
Chase Kennedy
- Last season, edge rusher Chase Kennedy was used on the outside and mainly as a blitzer. Now, Arizona has listed him as a linebacker and during spring saw time with the first and second units.
- Now that there are more players on campus, Kennedy has moved around the field and is more of a Swiss Army Knife that can be used in coverage, blitzing off the edge, or chasing down the running back. Kennedy looks faster on the field and could be one of the most important pieces of the defense for the 2025 season.
Deshawn McKnight
Last season, Arizona’s defensive line was riddled with injuries and it caused issues later in the season to the point where the team couldn’t stop the run and saw ASU and running back Cam Skattebo have their way with them rushing for 281 yards.
- Gonzales and Salave’a have gone about adding depth to the line and finding high-level defensive tackles to slow things down up front against opposing offenses.
- One of the additions to the room was UT Martin transfer Deshawn McKnight, who picked the Wildcats over offers from several Power 4 programs.
- In camp, McKnight has been the best defensive lineman on the team and has stuffed the run while creating issues in the backfield for the offense.
- Arizona has found a gem in McKnight, who seems like he could help the defensive line turn things around from the previous season.
Genesis Smith
- One of the top players on the roster to return to Arizona this season is safety Genesis Smith, who might be the top NFL prospect on the Wildcats.
- Smith decided to come back another season even with the changes at the defensive coordinating position from Duane Akina to Danny Gonzales.
- So far in camp, the now upperclassman has been a stud in coverage and helping in the running game. Smith has the ability with his size to be an elite run stopping safety and a ballhawk in the secondary.
- In a secondary filled with veteran leadership and a high number of snaps played, Smith has grown as a leader and helped the freshmen defensive backs develop in training camp and understanding the stands of the program.
