Arizona OL Decambra Evolving at New Position
The Arizona Wildcats offense has become a major point of improvement for the team to find success in the 2025-26 season and it all starts on the line.
The center position was a major question mark heading into spring and fall training camp and it seems as though Arizona has solved it in transfer Ka'ena Decambra.
Decambra transferred over from the University of Hawaii this year and brings with him a diverse set of skills that can have him lining up anywhere on the line.
Decambra's reason for signing with Arizona was "The culture, the coaches and the players for sure," but what really was the deciding factor was " I felt that love, and it definitely felt like a place at home. So this is definitely where I want to be."
In three years (Redshirted in 2021) with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, Decambra lined up almost everywhere from right tackle to left tackle to right guard, showing his versatility in the trenches.
"I played guard at Hawaii and tackle, so I believe that I can play on both sides of the line," Decambra said. I played right guard for a season and right tackle and then I played at left tackle. So I'm pretty versatile, and with diversity, the coaches can depend on me to play anywhere on the field."
During his time at St. Louis High School, he was a left tackle on a team that won the state championship in 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 308-pound Honolulu, HI standout was also a teammate of Jonah Savaiinaea, who was drafted in the second round by the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Decambra has excelled at the center position since he began practicing at it in spring training camp. He has carried that momentum over through two and a half weeks of fall training camp.
"The cool thing is really seeing him take control of the group and get everybody on the same page, not just on the field, but meeting room-wise," Offensive line coach Josh Oglesby said. "This summer, kind of organizing, like different meetings, things like that. It's really been good to see him kind of take the reins and take control of the group, if that makes sense."
Arizona has plenty of work to do before any final decisions are made in terms of the starting five linemen.
"I'm gonna play the best five, however that shakes out. And you know, I tell our guys all the time that you don't want to pigeonhole yourself as to saying I'm only the left guard or I'm only the right tackle, because at the end of the day, the best five are going to play the best five."
Despite the mixes and different combinations that were seen so far at the offensive line position, Decambra has remained a constant at center.
