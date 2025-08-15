Arizona Wildcats Training Camp Talk: Highs and Lows
Arizona is in the middle of training camp getting ready for the 2025 season and year No. 2 under head coach Brent Brennan. The Wildcats have 61 new faces of their roster with additions from the transfer portal and the 2025 recruiting class.
Not only has there been new faces added to the roster but Brennan has mixed up the coaching staff with Seth Doege being hired as the offensive coordinator and Danny Gonzales being promoted to defensive coordinator.
The new faces on the coaching staff means new schemes and systems for the players to learn and get a firm grasp for the upcoming 2025 college football season.
Throughout that process, you are going to see the offense have their days against the defense and the defensive unit winning battles against the offensive squad.
Even when there are systems in place for a long period of time, training camp will be a mixed bag of results for both sides of the ball. There will be an equal balance between the two units.
That has been the case for Arizona in training camp with the defense winning their battles early on and then the offense having a run of practices where they were playing at an extremely high-level.
However, the struggles on both units aren’t a bad thing, that is how they grow and get better for the season.
It doesn’t just go for the units as a whole as well. The same can be said for the offensive line and defensive line units along with other position groups on the team.
But again, that is the only way the team will grow and get stronger, deeper and better for the season in where Arzona is trying to get back to making a bowl game and overcome the issues of the 2024 season.
As of right now, I would say the defense has had a slight edge during this week of training camp in comparison to the first seven practices where the offense was winning 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills the vast majority of the time.
During this process, Fifita and others on the roster have kept an open mind to their struggles and have talked about how they have learned from those moments to improve their game and the team as a whole.
We still have a ways to go in training camp but the Wildcats are clearly progressing in the right direction compared to a season ago.
