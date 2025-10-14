Inside The Wildcats

3 Houston Players Arizona Will Need to Look Out For

The Wildcats will need to shut these players down to achieve the most success against Houston.

Nathaniel Martinez

Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates an interception he caught from the Brigham Young Cougars with his team during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Although the Arizona Wildcats were bested by the No. 15 tanked BYU Cougars 33-27 in double overtime on Saturday. However, they still have plenty to hang their heads high over, as they created three turnovers and held their opponents to 24 points before the extra periods, which is tied for a season low.

Arizona did a handful of good things against perhaps the most formidable opponent it will face this season. However, the loss was still disheartening to head coach Brent Brennan's crew of highly competitive players.

The Wildcats will now try to replicate the successful strategies they used against BYU to turn it into a win against Houston this week at TDECU Stadium.

The Cougars will be trying to secure a win against a Wildcats team that gave up 430 yards of total offense, mainly with the help of three players who make Houston's offense potent.

Conner Wiegman-Quarterback

Oct 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman (1) passes while being rushed by Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end Romello Height (9) in the first half at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Weigman is a dangerous quarterback who is not afraid to sling the ball and extend a play with his feet if the defense gives him that opportunity.

Through six games, the junior out of Cypress, TX has amassed 1216 yards for eight touchdowns through the air, another five on the ground.

Arizona is no stranger to playing duel-threat quarterbacks this season, so its defense will know how to handle Weigman and will certainly game-plan for anything the Cougars may throw their way.

After Saturday, Brennan predicted that Houston may include more quarterback run plays, so the hard-nosed unit will be prepared for that.

The Wildcats are down Tre Smith for the remainder of the season, but Malachi Bailey, along with Riley Wilson, Chase Kennedy and others, should be more than enough to contain Houston's quarterback.

Amare Thomas-Wide receiver

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Thomas has emerged as Houston's number one wideout through the first half of the season, as he has logged 441 receiving yards and two touchdowns with no signs of slowing down.

At 6-feet, 205 pounds, he is a long weapon that will utilize that length to his advantage against smaller defensive backs.

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Amare Thomas (0) is tackled by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) during the second half at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have a handful of physical, ball-hawking cornerbacks that can lock Thomas down and swarm towards him if he catches a pass downfield.

Tanner Koziol-Tight end

Sep 26, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) is interfered with in the end zone by Oregon State Beavers linebacker Aiden Sullivan (2) during the second quarter at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Koziol is a versatile weapon for the Cougars, capable of both blocking during run plays and catching the ball in crucial moments for much-needed first downs.

He is the second leading receiver for the Cougars and will be a game changer, should the Wildcats allow him to get open.

Sep 6, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars tight end Tanner Koziol (9) runs with the ball as Rice Owls safety Marcus Williams (4) attempts to make a tackle during the third quarter at Rice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Those opportunities should be rarer for the senior out of Bloomingdale, IL, as Arizona has a group of hard-hitting linebackers that can both swarm to the ball and drop back in coverage.

Tell us who you think Arizona should watch for on offense by commenting on our X account. Just click the link to find it and be sure to give us a follow.

