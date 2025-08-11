Arizona Wildcats' Quarterback Breakdown
When Brent Brennan was looking to turn things around on his coaching staff he hired offensive coordinator Seth Doege to fix the offense and get things back on track after an underwhelming season that saw the year end for the Wildcats with a 4-8 record and an offense that struggled after the 61-point explosion against New Mexico.
The offense struggled with injuries, lack of talent in the wide receiver room (outside of Tetairoa McMillan) and playcalling from former offensive coordinator Dino Babers.
One thing Brennan and his staff set out to do this offseason was add talent to the roster and create battles on the roster to get iron sharping iron to help improve the program.
Arizona brought in transfer quarterback Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke, who played in 16 games for the Badgers and threw for 2,713 yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
With Fifita and Locke, there is no quarterback controversy at Arizona and they are clearly the top two quarterbacks on the roster.
Not only are the top two spots filled, but Fifita is 100% the starting QB with Brennan making that clear at the beginning of the offseason ahead of spring ball and training camp.
Still, with the new offense both quarterbacks are learning the system and have taken all the first and second-team reps to get ready for the 2025 season.
Arizona has wrapped up week two of training camp and both quarterbacks have gotten all the first and second team reps and have progressed in the offensive system.
We took a look back at this past week and how Fifita and Locke have progressed in the Doege offense and have taken on leadership roles with the youth in the locker room.
Quarterback Breakdown
Noah Fifita
- During the second week of training camp, we have seen quarterback Fifita take control of the offensive unit and get everyone in order to make sure things are following in the right direction. The understanding of the offense has been at another level for Fifita and things have been smooth as can be with an offensive line that has been pieced together.
- Throughout camp, Fifita has been looking stronger every time out and looks more comfortable in the Doege offense and has been leading the charge in the huddle by getting his teammates in the right position.
Braedyn Locke
- This training camp, the top two quarterback spots are locked up and there is no question that No. 1 is Fifita and that the back up is Wisconsin transfer Locke. Both QBs have been working with their offensive units and haven’t seen anyone else get any looks with the first two units.
- In most camps, every now and then you will see other quarterbacks get a few looks with the higher level offensive units. But, keep in mind that Arizona is breaking in a new scheme with Doege making it highly important for Fifita and Locke to get an understanding of the offense ahead of the season.
- In the reps with the second-team offense, Locke has been sharp from the start and has been able to sling the ball around all over the field with his big arm.
- It all hasn’t looked pretty given that Locke is working with the second-string offensive line, which has had moving parts and youth that is just finding their footing.
- Some of the youth on the line has caused Locke to take sacks and at times throw the ball into traffic. Still, overall he has been clearly the No. 2 QB on the roster and has looked good enough to start at other Power 4 programs.
