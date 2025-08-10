Arizona Tight End on Mackey Award Preseason Watchlist
Arizona Wildcats tight end Keyan Burnett has been officially placed on the preseason watchlist for the John Mackey Award, which was announced by the Nassau County Sports Commission on Friday.
The Mackey Award is given out annually to the NCAA's top tight end in honor of NFL Hall of Famer John Mackey, according to the website.
Burnett is one of 28 tight ends to be on the list and one of three from the Big 12.
He is highly motivated to be a huge piece of the Arizona offense after making his return to the program after a brief stint with the Kansas Jayhawks in the spring.
Burnett knew that coming back to Arizona was the right thing to do for himself, as he felt it "Within the first 48 hours" of being in Kansas.
The deciding factor for the senior was wanting to be somewhere where he thinks he could truly display his skillset to his highest potential.
"There was no bad experience or anything in Kansas," Burnett said. "It was just me looking at my situation, I got one season left and I wanted to be somewhere where I'm able to showcase my skills and really accomplish all my goals."
One other big factor for Burnett's return to Arizona is offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who recruited him to USC.
Burnett originally committed to play with the Trojans, but changed his mind in favor of the Wildcats. Now, the two are reunited for Burnett's final season.
"Coming back with someone that I knew was a familiar face and that knows me and the kind of player I am, including me and my family, really kind of pushed me over the edge," Burnett said. "Also, the offensive runs and you mix that with the players in this building and Coach B, obviously, no brainer."
Athletics is a big part of Burnett's family. His father, Chester Burnett, played linebacker for Arizona from 1995-97 and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 1998. His uncle, Emmett Mosley, played football at Notre Dame and his grandfather, J.D. Burnett, played professional baseball.
Burnett was recruited to Arizona as part of a loaded 2022 class that featured first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan, second-round draft pick Jonah Savaiinaea, Jacob Manu, Ryshon "Speedy Luke, Noah Fifita, Tyler Powell, Chris Hunter and many others.
Fifita, McMillan, Manu and Burnett all attended Servite High School in Anaheim, CA. The 2022 recruiting class is the highest-ranked class in Arizona history at No. 22 on 247 Sports' composite rankings and 3rd in the Pac 12.
Fifita, Burnett, Hunter, and Powell are the only ones remaining on the Wildcats' roster from that recruiting class.
The 6-foot-6, 248-pound Ladera Ranch, CA, product showed signs of improvement as the years went by, but an injury-riddled 2024 kept his contributions low with just four starts in eight games played.
In that 2024 season, Burnett appeared in eight games and started in four of them, notching 18 receptions for 217 yards and one touchdown.
Burnett joins a loaded tight ends room with Powell, Sam Olson and freshmen Cameron Barmore and Kellan Ford.
Burnett understands that leaving the program and returning would make him have to earn his spot back, but he is willing to put in the work to get back to where he was with the program.
"It's been great," Burnett said. "I've heard those guys had a really explosive spring and as far as me, I don't expect anything to be handed to me as I don't expect anything else. So just to come in here and work and kind of earn my role and just so what I can do with every opportunity."
