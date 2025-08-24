Arizona Wildcats Overlooked Players From Camp
Arizona football is officially BACK in action and the long offseason is finally coming to an end as the Wildcats have wrapped up training camp and are now set for preparation as the team gets ready to face Hawaii on Aug. 30 at home at 7:30 p.m. (MST) on TNT.
After an underwhelming 2024 season under Brent Brennan where Arizona went 4-8 after starting the year in the preseason AP Poll at No. 21 and ending the year losing 7 out of its last 8 games, the Wildcats made changes to the roster and their coaching staff.
Brennan revamped his coaching staff by hiring Seth Doege as the offensive coordinator and promoting Danny Gonzales to the defensive coordinating job. Plus, he was able to bring in defensive line coach Joe Salave’a, who is regarded as one of the top recruiters in the nation and a former Wildcat as well.
“When we go through a tough season like we did a year ago, you got to find a way to fix what was broken, fix what wasn’t working and put those pieces together,” Brennan said. “And part of those pieces are how we’re going to do things in terms of how we’re going to coach, what we’re going to do schematically and the other part is who are the players that are going to play those roles.”
We have come to the end of training camp and the Wildcats are starting to gear up for Hawaii as the team enters Week 1 of the college football season. It will be the first time the two programs have faced off since the passing of coaching legend Dick Tomey, who coaches both programs.
We have been breaking down the top players from camp from positions, freshmen class and more. Now, we will be taking a look at players going under the radar that might have a major impact on the team as the Wildcats head into the 2025 season.
Under the Radar Players
Sam Olson
- After transferring from San Jose State to Arizona last season, tight end Sam Olson worked his way into the rotation and collected 13 catches for 196 yards and a touchdown while appearing in eight games for the Wildcats.
- So far in camp, Olson has been part of the rotation and has seen some snaps with the first team unit. Now, the Wildcats have been consistently rotating three tight ends in him, Tyler Powell and Keyan Burnett.
Chase Kennedy
- Last season, edge rusher Chase Kennedy was used on the outside and mainly as a blitzer. Now, Arizona has listed him as a linebacker and during spring saw time with the first and second units.
- Now that there are more players on campus, Kennedy has moved around the field and is more of a Swiss Army Knife that can be used in coverage, blitzing off the edge, or chasing down the running back. Kennedy looks faster on the field and could be one of the most important pieces of the defense for the 2025 season.
Michael Dansby
- Before transferring to Arizona, cornerback Michael Dansby played three seasons at San Jose State where he played under Brennan his first two seasons. While with the Spartans, Dansby played in 32 games where he recorded 70 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and five interceptions.
- During training camp, Dansby has been working with the first team and second team defense becoming a piece of the rotation on the defensive unit for Gonzales.
- Dansby has been solid and has been able to come away with a few interceptions and pass breakups as he has gotten better each day in camp.
Please be sure to share your thoughts on the three under the radar players that fans need to keep on eye on this season.