Arizona Post Training Camp Grades: Receivers
It is a new era on the offensive side of the ball under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege for Arizona this season. The Wildcats have shown flashes throughout spring and fall camp in a new and improved uptempo offense they will be showcasing this season, and we’re now one week away from them showing it off in front of the fans at Arizona Stadium next weekend in the season opener against Hawaii.
The consistency will need to improve in all facets of the game for Noah Fifita and the entire offense. That includes a revamped wide receiver room that is expected to bring a lot more speed to the offense this season. After exploding for 61 points in the season opener against New Mexico last year, Arizona went on to average less than 20 points the rest of the year. They’ll be looking to get off to a fast start in the season opener again this year, but this time keep it going consistently throughout the year.
Arizona returns wide receivers coach Bobby Wade who helped coach Tetairoa McMillan into being a first round pick in the NFL Draft this year. This year’s room profiles to be a lot deeper, helping Fifita spread the ball around.
Arizona’s overall wide receiver room
The leading returner is Chris Hunter with a number of transfers including Luke Wysong, Kris Hutson, Tre Spivey and Javin Whatley.
The Wildcats also bring in a pair of high profile freshmen in Gio Richardson and Isaiah Mizell.
The upside of this position group can be the best one on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona, and potentially for the team as a whole. Last year, the depth wasn’t what it needed to be behind McMillan. That is until Hunter began to emerge late in the year, and he’ll look to pick up where he left off last year as one of the top returning receivers.
“We’ve been talking about our receiver room all offseason long,” Fifita said at Thursday’s press conference. “We talked about the depth, the skill set of all of our guys and I think it reigned true throughout this entire fall camp. Different guys have shown up at different points in camp and it’s just so exciting because we have that depth (and) explosiveness all over our wide receiver room. I’m excited to see them be able to go against a different defense upcoming.”
Top Receivers from Camp
Chris Hunter
- Being the leading returning receiver for Arizona, Hunter is the safest bet. He exceeded 100 yards for the first time in his career against UCF last year before later hauling in two touchdowns against TCU late last season. He caught at least six passes in three of Arizona’s final four games last season, showing off the rapport he was able to develop with Fifita that continued into this offseason.
Luke Wysong
- Arizona and its fans saw firsthand how good Wysong was last season in the season opener. While UA won the game, he had his way as he caught six passes for 95 yards.
- Wysong will likely play a big role in the slot for Doege in his offense, but could be moved all over. He is also expected to provide an impact in special teams.
Kris Hutson
- Another transfer for Arizona this offseason is Hutson who spent last season at Washington State after four years at Oregon. He’ll be a receiver Fifita will look to get the ball to in open space and let him do the rest with his ability to make plays after the catch.
Training Camp Position Grade: B+
Entering the offseason, Brennan and his coaching staff went out a wanted to add speed, experience and versatility to its wide receiving room and they were able to do that with the additions from the portal and the recruiting class.
Throughout camp we have seen the receivers grow within he offense and have given Fifita reliable weapons in the passing game making him a better quarterback.
What are your expectations for Arizona's wide receiver room this season?