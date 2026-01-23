Burries, Kharchenkov Speak on Arizona’s Home Advantage

The Arizona Wildcats have dominated in any building they’ve played in this season, but they’ve been especially dominant at home.

At 19-0, the #1-ranked Wildcats are one of just three undefeated teams remaining in the country, along with Nebraska, and Miami (Ohio).

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a three point basket during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

11-0 in Tucson

Arizona is also 11-0 at home this season. Some of their most emphatic home victories include a 30-point drubbing of Denver, a 29-point win over #20 Auburn, a 25-point victory over Kansas State, a 7-point victory over Arizona State, and most recently, a 26-point win over Cincinnati.

After their win over the Bearcats, Brayden Burries, and Ivan Kharchenkov were asked about the Wildcats’ home cooking so far this season, and how the energy of the fans gives them an advantage over their opponents emotionally.

Jan 21, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) makes a lay up during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

A game-changer

“It’s amazing,” Kharchenkov said. “I love playing in front of [the fans]. I feel like they’re a game changer sometimes. They’re just giving us extra energy.“

Buries echoed Kharchenkov’s sentiment regarding the emotional edge that a packed house gives to the team.

“It helps us a lot honestly,” Burries added. “It just helps us generate points, it makes us stay more connected with each other. Then it feels like we’re just in practice just having fun with each other.”

Head coach Tommy Lloyd also chimed in on the fans giving his team the energy they need to win games at home, and how his players have fed off of that energy.

“I think it’s really important,” Lloyd said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with using a little bit of emotion to create some energy to help you dig a little deeper. It’s an emotional game, basketball is an emotional game of a game of random events. Obviously, control your emotions, but you’ve got to learn how to use your emotions as a catalyst for energy.”

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with the referee during the first half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona has been dominant against quality opponents all season, notching 6 Quad 1 victories, and 4 Quad 2 victories. It’s only January, but the Wildcats have already built themselves an impressive resume capable of being a top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

They’ll look to keep the ball rolling for the remainder of the season as they go for their second national title in program history. After an exit in the Sweet Sixteen last season, the Wildcats have come out with a vengeance so far this time around, and the entire country is officially on notice.