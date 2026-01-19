Burries Says Arizona’s Mindset Is as Undefeated as Its Record

It’s been a dominant season for the Arizona Wildcats, who won again against the UCF Knights to improve their record to 18-0 .

The #1-ranked Wildcats have gotten off to a fast start in Big 12 play, going 5-0 with their road win over UCF being their best win of conference play up to this point.

Arizona has utilized an all-around attack to build their resume this season. Boasting one of the deepest rosters in all of college basketball with five double-digit scores (Brayden Burries, Koa Peat, Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, and Motiejus Krivas).

Their balanced attack has helped catapult them to the top spot in the AP Poll after starting the season ranked #13. The Wildcats have remained at the top for the past 6 weeks. At 18-0, the Wildcats are one of just three undefeated teams in the country , along with Nebraska, and Miami of Ohio.

Additionally, the Wildcats are 7-0 in Quad 1 games, and 2-0 in Quad 2 tries, giving them an already impressive resume with two months still remaining in the regular season.

Burries’ thoughts

Following their win over UCF, Burries, who scored 18 points in the win, was asked about the team’s mindset heading into each game this season.

“Just playing hard,” Burries said. “Trusting one another, just competing and having fun, that’s why we do it.”

Burries in particular has been key in the Wildcats’ success this season, averaging 14.3 points and 2.4 assists per game on excellent shooting efficiency from the floor. As a freshman, Burries has gotten to learn from the team’s veteran guards such as Jaden Bradley. He talked about the impact that has had on his growth this season.

“He’s been there, done that, so he has a lot of knowledge,” Burries said. “He’s been teaching me, like, the pace, when and when not to be aggressive, so I’m just learning from him every single day.”

The rest of Arizona’s Big 12 schedule will certainly provide a challenge. Matchups with Kansas, Texas Tech, BYU, Iowa State, and Houston are still on the horizon, so they’ll find out just how serious they are very soon.

Burries will look to continue his recent stretch of play as the Wildcats look to stack up wins throughout their Big 12 schedule. If the Wildcats can keep this up, there’s a very good chance that they can raise their second national title banner in program history later this year.

