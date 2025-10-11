Arizona Poised to Secure Top‑2026 Recruit After Bold Prediction
Arizona and head coach Tommy Lloyd haven't landed a commit in the 2026 cycle, but that could change shortly as 247Sports recently logged a crystal ball prediction for the Wildcats to land a blue-chip prospect.
247Sports Logs Crystal Ball Prediction for Arizona to Land Top 30 Prospect
Arizona has been pursuing plenty of prospects in the 2026 class, but the player they might be in the best position to land is Cameron Holmes, a 6'6" small forward from Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona.
247Sports ranks Holmes as a 4-star prospect, the No. 14 small forward, the No. 3 prospect from Arizona, and the No. 30 overall player in the 2026 class.
Lloyd and the Wilcats have built a strong connection with Holmes throughout his recruitment and have been doing everything in their power to keep one of the top players in Arizona in his home state, and their work might have paid off.
On October 9, the 247Sports staff logged a crystal ball prediction for the Wildcats to land Holmes. Predictions don't mean everything, but they typically indicate that a school is in a very good spot to land a prospect.
The 247Sports staff has gone two for two in predictions for the 2026 cycle and 68 for 71 all-time. So, while their prediction for the Wildcats to win Holmes' recruitment is not a guarantee, it's by all means a great sign for Lloyd and the program.
It's still unknown when Holmes will ultimately make his decision, and it likely won't be for a while, as the young small forward has a busy recruitment schedule on the horizon.
In the past month, Holmes has taken official visits (OVs) to Illinois, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. On October 31, he travels to Baylor for an OV, then takes a trip to Gonzaga on November 11 before finally finishing off his OV schedule with a trip to Tucson on December 5.
If he hasn't committed to Arizona or elsewhere by the time his OV with the Wildcats comes, it's safe to assume, based on 247Sports' prediction, that Holmes could commit to Arizona by the end of that trip.
In today's recruiting world, where everything seems to be driven by chaos, it becomes increasingly difficult to trust these sorts of predictions. However, given that Holmes is an Arizona native, it seems like destiny for him to commit to the Wildcats.
It will be interesting to see how the rest of Holmes' recruitment plays out, but as of right now, Arizona fans should feel pretty good about where they stand with the young star.
