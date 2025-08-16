Dansby Set to Breakout With Arizona
Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby is highly motivated to prove himself on a completely new defense after choosing to transfer away from San Jose State, which he spent three seasons with.
Choosing to sign with Arizona wasn't a whole new transition for Dansby, but more of a reunion as Arizona head coach Brent Brennan recruited him to San Jose State. Cornerbacks coach Chip Viney was also a member of that San Jose State team.
Overall, six former Spartans are now on the Wildcats' roster. Dansby and Jay'vion Cole are joined by tight end Sam Olson, defensive end Tre Smith, offensive lineman Ryan Stewart, running back Quali Conley and Anthony Garcia.
Stewart is no longer on the Wildcats roster and Garcia is now on the Utah State Aggies.
The addition of both Dasnby and Cole have greatly filled a hole that was left open with the departure of Tacario Davis, Gunner Maldanado, Emmanuel Karnley and Jai-ayviauynn Celestine.
Dansby played three years at San Jose State. His first two years were under current Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, who is now on his second year.
In his first year with the Spartans, Dansby had 16 tackles, four pass deflections and two interceptions in a 2022 season that saw San Jose State make it to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Dansby had 15 tackles, four pass deflections and one interception in his second year of college football. The Spartans won six games in a row to finish 7-6 and an invitation to the Hawaii Bowl, where they lost to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 24-14.
The 6-foot, 179 pound Oakland, CA product posted a career high in tackles, pass deflections and interceptions during his junior year in 2024.
He had 37 tackles, 30 solo, six pass deflections and five interceptions on the way to another 7-6 record and Hawaii Bowl bid. This time, San Jose State lost in five overtimes to South Florida by a score of 41-39.
By the end of his three years at San Jose State, Dansby posted 68 tackles, 14 pass deflections and five interceptions before rejoining Brennan on a new team.
Dansby was a two-way star at McClymonds High School, playing both defensive back and wide receiver.
A highly toutes track star as well, Dansby won both the 100-meter and 200-meter in his district. He also was a part of the team that posted the third fastest 4x100 meter time in the state.
He was a major contributor to winning a state championship, both in football and in track & field.
Dansby brings consistency and defensive prowess to the Wildcats defensive back room. His knack for breaking up passes and hunting for interceptions proves he can be a standout for Arizona in his final year of eligibility.
