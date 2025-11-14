Inside The Wildcats

Arizona, Cincinnati Availability Report Ahead of Saturday's Game

Arizona will be looking to capture its seventh win of the season against No. 25 Cincinnati on Saturday.

Troy Hutchison

Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) deflects catch from New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Nic Trujillo (7) during third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Marquis Groves-Killebrew (20) deflects catch from New Mexico Lobos wide receiver Nic Trujillo (7) during third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona faced off against Kansas (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) with both teams being one win away from clinching a bowl berth. 

After falling behind 17-7, the Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) managed to outscore KU 17-3 the rest of the way to clinch a bowl berth for the first time under head coach Brent Brennan and winning 24-20 over the Jayhawks.

Now that Arizona has clinched a trip to a bowl game, this marks the 23rd time in program history that the Wildcats will be playing postseason football. It is the first bowl game since the 2023 season when Jedd Fisch led UA to the Alamo Bowl and finished 10-3 on the season.

U
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Quarterback Noah Fifita had an up and down game going 16 of 31 on his passing attempts while collecting 158 yards and two touchdowns. Plus, Fifita was able to put together 25 yards on the ground despite being sacked five times in the game.

Although it wasn’t his best game, Fifita’s two touchdown passes puts him in a three-way tie for the most touchdown passes in a career in program history with 67 placing him alongside Willie Tuitama and Nick Foles.

U
Dec 20, 2008; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Willie Tuitama (7) throws a pass during the Wildcats' 31-21 victory over the Brigham Young Cougars in the Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona saw linebacker Tay Brown and freshman Myron Robinson combine for 16 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble to lead the linebackers room.

However, the player of the game for Arizona was running back Quincy Craig, who had three rushes for 47 yards, 13 yards receiving and scored two touchdowns. Craig’s last touchdown was the game-winning score to put the Wildcats up 24-20 with under 40 seconds left in the game.

U
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) runs against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Not only was Craig the best player on the field for Arizona on Saturday, he received the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award for his performance. His two biggest runs came on the final drive with an 18-yard run on 3rd and three and then a 24-yard rushing touchdown the next play to seal the win.

With Craig winning the award, he becomes the third WIldcats to do so and it marks the fourth time this season an Arizona player has won the award. Both Ismail Mahdi and Fifita have won the award this season.

U
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) carries the ball in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So far this season, Craig has racked up 281yards rushing on 40 carries where he has found the end zone a total of four times. His best game came against Hawaii in the season-opening game where he rushed for 125 yards on seven touches.

Now, the Wildcats will get set to face off against Cincinnati on Saturday with an early 10 a.m. (MST) kickoff with the game being televised on FS1.

Cin
Oct 25, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws a pass against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Before the game, the Big 12 has released the availability report for all the games including Arizona-Cincinnati.

Last week against Kansas, Arizona saw left tackle Ty Buchanan and defensive tackle Tia Savea exit the game with injuries and not return. Now, the Wildcats have listed Savea and cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew as out for the game.

U
Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Tiaoalii Savea (98) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As for Buchanan, he wasn’t listed on the report, which means he will be at left tackle for Arizona come Saturday. 

Please be sure to share your thoughts on the availability report ahead of the Arizona-Cincinnati game. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.