Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast: UA Coaching Greats
To another edition of the Arizona Wildcats Insiders Podcast featuring your host Troy Hutchison, who will be delivering a daily podcast discussing everything happening surrounding Arizona athletics giving you an inside look at all the programs on campus.
Hutchison has been covering Arizona for the last seven years with his coverage spanning all-across UA’s campus from football and men’s basketball to Title IX sports. Plus, with so many former Wildcats playing at the next level in their prospective sports there will be moments where he will take a deep dive into the Cats execling outside of Tucson.
Throughout its history, Arizona football has seen many ups and downs with the program making 22 bowl games and recording four 10-win seasons. In 1998, the Wildcats finished with a school-record 12 wins capped off with a 23-20 win over Nebraska.
As the program gears up for its 122nd season with head coach Brent Brennan entering his second season at the helm, we will be ranking the top five players at each position to get you ready for the 2025 season.
We’ve gone through every position and broken down the greatest Wildcat players of all time. Now, we will be taking a look at the five greatest coaches in program history that have helped shape and molded UA football over the years.
Although guys like Mike Stoops and Jedd Fisch helped turn things around in Tucson and get the Wildcats back in bowl games and finishing with winning records. The two coaches finished their time with Arizona with losing records, thus being left off the list completely.
In the podcast we go over the history of the program and select coaches spanning from the early 1900’s all the way to 2017 that have helped shape the program into what it is today.
Although spots 5-through-3 are unclear and up for debate, the top two coaches in the history of the program aren’t debatable in Larry Smith and Dick Tomey.
However, the order in which the two fall is something that many WIldcats fans debate about. Many go back to the golden era of the Tomey tenure pointing to the multiple 10-win seasons and the 1998 team, which is the best team in Arizona history.
Still, you could argue that the foundation and the path to the success was laid down by Smith and the hard work he put in rebuilding the program when it was coming off NCAA sanctions after Tony Mason was in charge.
Well, Hutchison breaks it all down and comes up with his top five coaches in the history of Arizona.
