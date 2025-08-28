Three Arizona Defensive Players to Watch (Hawaii Week)
Week one of college football is just three days away as the Arizona Wildcats are preparing to take on a tough Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team that is coming off a well-fought win over the Stanford Cardinal in walk-off fashion by a 23-20 score.
Hawaii's redshirt freshman quarterback Micah Alejado gave a stellar performance in the game despite an ankle injury in the third quarter, throwing 27 for 39 with 210 yards and two touchdowns in the week 0 victory.
Wide receivers Pofele Ashlock and Jackson Harris were also impressive against Stanford. Pofele had nine catches for 69 yards and a touchdown while Harris had six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown.
Fourth-year head coach Timmy Chang's run & shoot offense will be an interesting matchup with the aggressive blitzes and disguised coverages that defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales' 3-3-5 defense has to offer.
Hawaii's game last Saturday gave Arizona some early film to study, as there were some holes that the Wildcats can exploit on the defensive side of the ball.
Here are three defensive players who are poised to have a breakout game this Saturday under the lights at Arizona Stadium.
Defensive End Tre Smith
- Tre Smith has worked a lot on his handwork over the spring and summer under defensive line coach/associate head coach Joe Salave'a, which could help quite a bit in raising his sack count from the 4.5 he had in 2024.
- Hawaii gave up four sacks last week to Stanford, so Smith should be able to do some damage on the edge when it comes to that specific department.
- Alejado is most likely not going to be at full health going into week one against Arizona, making his ability to improvise and scramble limited. Smith should have a field day against the redshirt freshman if he is to reach him in the backfield.
Safety Genesis Smith
- Genesis Smith has been regarded by Gonzales as perhaps the best player on the team in his last press conference.
- Smith's three interceptions and two forced fumbles and six pass breakups show his knack for creating turnovers and disrupting the pass game. That, paired with practicing against an offense that already utilizes a fast tempo, throwing scheme, should give him the upper hand against Alejado and company.
- Smith should have an easy time disrupting the timing and execution of the run-and-shoot style offense, given his track record of being an experienced safety in an aggressive, attacking defense.
Linebacker Taye Brown
- Brown brings experience to the line-backing room, as he the only returning starter. He brings skills such as being a versatile backer with plenty of burst and plenty of sideline-to-sideline range.
- The skills mentioned above seem to be perfect to disrupt an offense such as Hawaii's that utilizes releases and horizontal movement.
- Taye should have a big game if he can disrupt passing lanes and chase down sideline-to-sideline plays.
