Arizona Baseball Makes Major List
During the 2021 offseason, Arizona was looking for a head baseball coach when Jay Johnson left Tucson for LSU and after a coaching search the Wildcats and then-A.D. Dave Heeke hired former UA star Chip Hale to be the sixth coach in the modern era of the program.
In four seasons as the head coach, Hale has made the postseason every single season and has posted a record of 152-95 that includes two conference tournament titles, one super regional appearance and a trip to the College World Series.
Despite ending the regular season by losing five out of its last eight games, the Wildcats were able to get hot and make a run to the College World Series with the season coming to a close after going 0-2 against Coastal Carolina and Louisville.
Arizona has been one of the best programs in the history of college baseball and recently went to the College World Series under Hale, who has made the postseason in all four years as the main at the helm for the Wildcats.
Recently, Baseball America listed the top ten programs in all-time wins in college baseball history and Arizona came in at No. 10 with 3,068, which is only one win behind in-state rival ASU.
Despite being behind ASU by one win, Arizona has been the better program over the last 40-plus years and it isn’t even close.
Since the start of the 80s, Arizona has won three national titles compared to ASU’s one with the SUn Devils winning four four prior to that date.
When Hale was hired, in-state rival ASU made a similar move by hiring alumni Willie Bloomquist in order to get the program back on track.
This past season, the Sun Devils made it to the NCAA postseason for the first time under Bloomquist and saw nine players taken in the MLB Draft.
Since 1980, Arizona has won three national titles. Meanwhile the Sun Devils have won just one and have lost one title to the UA.
So, is ASU the better program still?
The answer is clearly no and that Arizona has surpassed ASU over the last 40-plus years despite having one less title.
Now, Arizona will be looking to make its second CWS under Hale while ASU is still lost in the desert despite having talent on its roster under Bloomquist.
