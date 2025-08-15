Former Arizona Baseball Players Begin Their Professional Careers
This is the time of year where some of the players drafted this year in the MLB begin their professional careers for the remainder of this season. That includes former Wildcats Casey Hintz and Aaron Walton.
Hintz reported to Single-A Modesto after he was selected in the 16th round by the Seattle Mariners. He is likely to remain in that level for the remainder of this year before potentially moving up at some point in his first full season next year.
Walton reported to Single-A Lynchburg after he was selected No. 66 overall by the Cleveland Guardians. He already got his professional career off on a high note after going 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI in the leadoff spot in his debut on Wednesday.
Brendan Summerhill also made his professional debut on Wednesday, collecting an RBI double in his first at-bat. He finished the night with three hits, an RBI and a stolen base.
Former Wildcat Jackson Kent was promoted from High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg. Kent posted a 4.31 ERA across 94 innings over 18 starts. He added 97 strikeouts to 25 walks, while holding opposing hitters to a .244 batting average at the plate.
Kent reunites with another former Wildcat in Branden Boissiere who had been promoted from
High-A Wilmington to Double-A Harrisburg back on July 18. Across 79 at-bats over 22 games in Double-A, Boissiere has gotten off to a strong start hitting .316 with two home runs, 10 RBI, 10 walks drawn and an OPS of .894 as a hitter. His two home runs came in back-to-back games on August 10 and 12 as part of a start to August where he is hitting .310 in the month through August 13.
One other potential former Arizona Wildcat who could join Kent and Boissiere with Double-A Harrisburg is Donta' Williams. After signing a minor league contract with the Nationals back in January, he had dealt with an injury that placed him on the injured list in April. He began a rehab assignment in the middle of July where he was sent to both the FCL Nationals and the Wilmington Blue Rocks. On August 3, Williams was assigned to Triple-A Rochester before he was moved again less than two weeks later when he was assigned to High-A Wilmington.
After a strong month of July where he hit .280 across 25 plate appearances with six hits and one stolen base, it has been a rocky start to August for Williams. He is hitting just 3-for-30 with 11 strikeouts to start August. He'll look to bounce back in Wilmington before he could potentially join
Kent and Boissiere in Harrisburg. Williams has spent time in three different levels of the Nationals organization this season.
Which former Wildcats are you most looking forward to following? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.