Former Arizona Baseball Players Begin Their Professional Careers

1st career XBH!



Cleveland #Guardians 21yr old OF prospect Aaron Walton with a 2-run triple in the 8th inning for Lynchburg scoring on the throwing error by Delmarva.



Walton has reached base 3x tonight (2-4 R 3B 3RBI BB) driving in three runs for the Hillcats in his pro-debut!… pic.twitter.com/4s7f8p42qV