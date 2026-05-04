Diving Into Arizona's 3 Current 2027 Football Commits
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Arizona closed its spring football sessions with its spring game just over a week ago, turning the page on the offseason as the Wildcats prepare for summer practices and training camp.
While that's where most of the attention will go, they also added a commitment from three-star tight end/wide receiver hybrid prospect Braylen Ross (San Diego, CA), bringing their current 2027 total to three recruits after the decommitment of Texas safety Jalani Culpepper.
Here's a look at the players Arizona has added for 2027 so far, all pass-catchers with speed and position versatility.
Arizona's 2027 Football Commits
WR Trey Smith
Arizona stayed local for its first pickup of the 2027 recruiting class, adding 6-foot, 165-pound speedster Trey "Mark" Smith from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, AZ. The 3-star prospect ranks as the No. 102 receiver prospect nationally and the No. 18 player in Arizona, making a difference in the passing game and on special teams.
Last season, Smith was a First Team All-Region wide receiver and a second-team All-Region kick returner, incorporating his track speed with multiple return touchdowns of more than 90 yards. He committed to Arizona in early December, choosing the Wildcats over 14 other schools, including Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Miami (FL).
TE Max Markofski
Markofski was the second of the current trio to commit to Arizona, selecting the Wildcats out of eight scholarship offers, including Washington State, Oregon State, Minnesota, and Utah, on April 13 -- just over a month after receiving an offer on his unofficial visit. He's a 3-star tight end prospect and a top-60 player in California.
He's also another player in this class known for his speed. At 6-foot-4 and 225 lbs, it's such a difference-maker in his game that some believe he could become a "big wide receiver," which would be a dangerous weapon in the Big 12 and goes right along with their mission to get more athletic at the position. Markofski will make an official visit to Arizona in June.
TE/WR Braylen Ross
As mentioned above, Ross is the latest addition to the Wildcats, officially committing to the program on Friday (May 1). Like Markofski, he's a faster player at the position with a larger 6-foot-4 frame, making him a coveted weapon in the passing game and a potential candidate to handle multiple positions or make a permanent switch.
Ross is the No. 105 player in California for 2027 and the No. 146 wide receiver nationally. The San Diego Lincoln High School product also had offers from Arizona State, Cal, Kansas State, Kentucky, and several others.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.