Diving Into Arizona's 3 Current 2027 Football Commits

Arizona closed its spring football sessions with its spring game just over a week ago, turning the page on the offseason as the Wildcats prepare for summer practices and training camp.

While that's where most of the attention will go, they also added a commitment from three-star tight end/wide receiver hybrid prospect Braylen Ross (San Diego, CA), bringing their current 2027 total to three recruits after the decommitment of Texas safety Jalani Culpepper.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Here's a look at the players Arizona has added for 2027 so far, all pass-catchers with speed and position versatility.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona's 2027 Football Commits

WR Trey Smith

Arizona stayed local for its first pickup of the 2027 recruiting class, adding 6-foot, 165-pound speedster Trey "Mark" Smith from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, AZ. The 3-star prospect ranks as the No. 102 receiver prospect nationally and the No. 18 player in Arizona, making a difference in the passing game and on special teams.

I want to thank every coach who has taken the time to build a relationship with me and believe in my potential. Your support and offers mean more than you know.

With that being said, I’m blessed and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona. @ArizonaFBall… pic.twitter.com/t25dJqbBgX — Trey Smith (Mark) 3⭐️ (@treysmith2027) December 2, 2025

Last season, Smith was a First Team All-Region wide receiver and a second-team All-Region kick returner, incorporating his track speed with multiple return touchdowns of more than 90 yards. He committed to Arizona in early December, choosing the Wildcats over 14 other schools, including Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Miami (FL).

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TE Max Markofski

Markofski was the second of the current trio to commit to Arizona, selecting the Wildcats out of eight scholarship offers, including Washington State, Oregon State, Minnesota, and Utah, on April 13 -- just over a month after receiving an offer on his unofficial visit. He's a 3-star tight end prospect and a top-60 player in California.

100% COMMITTED to the University of Arizona!



Grateful for every coach and program that believed in me along the way.



Thank you to my family, coaches, and everyone in my corner.



Thank you God.#BearDown 🔴⚪️🔵@ArizonaFBall @CoachBrennan @CoachJ_Miller @CoachDoege… pic.twitter.com/40aBbZNVpB — Max Markofski - 2027 (@MaxMarkofski) April 14, 2026

He's also another player in this class known for his speed. At 6-foot-4 and 225 lbs, it's such a difference-maker in his game that some believe he could become a "big wide receiver," which would be a dangerous weapon in the Big 12 and goes right along with their mission to get more athletic at the position. Markofski will make an official visit to Arizona in June.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

TE/WR Braylen Ross

As mentioned above, Ross is the latest addition to the Wildcats, officially committing to the program on Friday (May 1). Like Markofski, he's a faster player at the position with a larger 6-foot-4 frame, making him a coveted weapon in the passing game and a potential candidate to handle multiple positions or make a permanent switch.

BREAKING: Irvine (Calif.) Crean Lutheran WR Braylen Ross has committed to Arizona and went in-depth on why he chose the Wildcats



"Arizona recruited me harder than anyone and I love the coaches there."



Intel: https://t.co/h4Hn0rECe6 pic.twitter.com/OLL1TLLPK2 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) May 2, 2026

Ross is the No. 105 player in California for 2027 and the No. 146 wide receiver nationally. The San Diego Lincoln High School product also had offers from Arizona State, Cal, Kansas State, Kentucky, and several others.