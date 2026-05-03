Arizona's Offense Ready for Big Year Behind Veteran Leaders

When the Arizona Wildcats finished the 2024 season, the offense was anything but impressive, ranking near the bottom of the Big 12 in nearly every category. After the 2025 season, the offense was barely recognizable with the changes Arizona made, and it was definitely for the better.

The Wildcats ended the year in the top seven of the conference and appeared in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl. Arizona lost that game to SMU, but scored 19 unanswered points in the second half thanks to stellar offensive play and its ability to bounce back in the face of adversity.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagescd | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are now looking to build on the 9-4 finish, and they have the right number of veterans to do so. A big offensive line, a quarterback who seems to keep getting better, multiple running backs who can break any play into a touchdown, and a receiving corps with plenty of capacity to be elite, Arizona is on the right path to success for the upcoming season.

Summer training camp is right around the corner, and that is where the players will truly begin to sharpen their skills. With the number of veterans returning to the offense, it will give a lot of the younger guys plenty of leadership to look up to. Let's take a look at three veterans who will help keep the offense elite yet again.

Noah Fifita - Quarterback

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fifita is coming off a season in which he threw for 3,228 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. That is a drastic improvement from the 2024 season, when he threw for 2,958 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. With the help of offensive coordinator Seth Doege, who is now in his second season with the Wildcats, he will only get better from there.

Tre Spivey - Wide Receiver

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) runs for a touchdown past the tackle of Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A fast, elusive and aggressive receiver, Spivey has all the makings of a true college-level wideout. The redshirt junior out of Chandler, AZ, has gotten a ton of attention from his coaches, and his game has elevated in spring practice. Now, Spivey is looking to add on to his 381-yard, seven-touchdown year and become much greater.

Kedrick Reescano - Running Back

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Reescano was one of three running backs in a committee system last season and became a touchdown merchant towards the end. In the final eight games, he scored at least one touchdown in six of them. By utilizing a downhill running style, Reescano became the featured back when Arizona was in the red zone.

Reescano was limited during the Wildcats spring practices, but should be back to 100% by the time summer training camp begins. If all things go right for the junior running back, Reescano will be the lead back in a system with Quincy Craig and whoever stands out, be it Antwan Roberts, Wesley Yarbrough, or Cornelius Warren.