EXCLUSIVE: Trey Smith Details Arizona and Top Teams
The Arizona Wildcats have done a great job when it comes to the recruiting scene, as they have landed many different commitments at this time. They landed the commitments from many different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class on both the offensive and defensive side of the football. One of the commits that they landed is Oscar Rios.
Rios is one of the many talented players that has already pulled the trigger on the Wildcats. He is the quarterback commit in the state of California, and is the lone QB commit in their 2026 class. They have also landed the commitment of one of the top in-state prospects with Keytrin Harris. Harris is a defensive lineman prospect from inside the state lines, and committed to the Wildcats over the UCLA Bruins and many other programs. The common thing with these recruits is the fact that it is the 2026 class.
This is because the Wildcats have still failed to land a commitment in the 2027 recruiting class, and await the decision of many different players that will announce sooner rather than later. The first group of recruits to announce still remain to be unknown, but at this time there are a few players that they are targeting.
One of the players that they are targeting is Trey Smith from Williams Field High School in the geat state of Arizona. Smith is one of the better receivers in the class, and has plenty of potential. He is a big target for the Wildcats, and has been returning the love. He has already detailed the love as well as a visit date.
"I have received lots of love from UofA. There has been lots of communication from several coaches," the extremely talented prospect confirmed with Arizona Wildcats On SI in his interview.
The visit date was what he discussed next.
Wildcats Status
"Have been down already for 3-4 unofficial visits. I am planning to attend their 1st home game next month and will be setting up my official visit for the spring."
He also detailed which schools are standing out at this time. The list of schools were provided in the same interview with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"I have also taken an unofficial visit to Miami, Iowa, and UCLA. I am currently getting lots of communication from Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Louisville, Minnesota, Oregon State, Sacramento State, Stanford, and Washington State."
