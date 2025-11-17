Evaluating Arizona Head Coach Brent Brennan's Game Plan Against Cincinnati
Arizona’s (7-3, 4-3 Big 12) defense set the tone with a tipped ball interception from cornerback Jay’Vion Cole that set up an early touchdown to put the Wildcats up 7-0 against the Bearcats.
Although the game started off good for Arizona, its defense had its struggles in the first quarter. However, Brent Brennan and his team were able to fix those issues and put drives together down the stretch to pull off the 30-24 upset of Cincinnati.
At one point this season, the Wildcats were riding a 5-game road losing streak dating back to the 2024 season which included four blow out losses.
Now, following the win over the Bearcats, Brennan and his team have won back-to-back road games and have climbed over Mount 500 in the Big 12 for the first time this season.
Arizona was able to pick Sorsby off two times with Cole and safety Dalton Johnson coming up with the turnovers and giving the offense the chance to get back in the groove.
On the offensive end of the field, Arizona had issues converting in the red zone during the first half with two missed field goals by Michael Salgado-Medina. One miss from 40 and a blocked kick the next time out.
However, with the Wildcats up 27-24 late in the fourth quarter, Salgado-Medina was able to redeem himself with a clutch 51-yard field goal to make it a 6-point game with 1:34 left in the game.
Arizona came up with a stop on the defensive side of the ball and sealed the upset win over Cincinnati and locked in the Wildcats to their seventh win of the season with two games remaining in the regular season.
Now, with the game in the books and Arizona looking at Baylor coming up on the schedule, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our grade for Brennan in the win over the Bearcats.
Coaching Grade
- Grade: A-
Reason
- From the moment that Brennan was hired to replace Jedd Fisch, Arizona fans were quick to judge him and lost faith in the direction of the program after a 4-8 season in his first year.
- Brennan during the offseason made changes to his coaching staff, added talent from the transfer portal and started off the year 3-0 before the start of the Big 12 slate.
- Throughout the year, Brennan and the Wildcats have gotten better each week and took some lumps along the way with close losses to BYU and Houston in back-to-back games. Since then, Arizona has gone on a 3-game winning streak and have a slim shot of making the conference title game.
- Against Cincinnati, Brennan was able to capture perhaps his biggest win of his early Arizona career and saw his team play a complete game to overcome a slow start in the first quarter.
- The Wildcats got better on both sides of the ball as the game progressed and dominated the line of scrimmage, which led to the 30-24 win.
