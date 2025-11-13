Inside The Wildcats

Wildcats Extend Offer to Top 2027 Arizona Running Back

Arizona recently offered a three-star prospect in the 2027 class who's ranked as one of the top running backs in the state.

Max Dorsey

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) wears the retro helmet for the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Ismail Mahdi (21) wears the retro helmet for the start of the game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Under head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona has focused on recruiting top in-state prospects. In the Wildcats' 2026 recruiting class, they’ve landed three of the top 20 prospects from Arizona, and they’re aiming to replicate that success in the 2027 recruiting cycle. 

While Arizona hasn't added a 2027 in-state commit quite yet, they're pursuing several. The Wildcats most recently offered a three-star prospect who's ranked as the second-best running back in the state.

Arizona Offers Top In-State 2027 Running Back

On November 8, Arizona extended an offer to Jeremy Adeyanju, a three-star running back from Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Glendale, Arizona. Adeyanju shared on X that his Wildcats offer came after a conversation with running backs coach Alonzo Carter during his gameday visit in Tucson for Arizona's game against Kansas.

  • "After a great visit and conversation with [Alonzo Carter] I’m blessed to say I have received an offer from the university of Arizona," Adeyanju wrote.

The Wildcats are only the third Division I program to offer the young running back, joining Nevada and San Diego State. Considering he was already on campus in Tucson, it appears that he's a player that Brennan and his staff are pursuing in the 2027 cycle.

Arizona helme
Nov 25, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona Wildcats helmet on the field during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adeyanju is a solid prospect with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 844 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 73 running back, and the No. 25 recruit from Arizona.

He ranks as the second-best running back in the state, only behind four-star Noah Roberts, who's the top in-state recruit in the class. While Adeyanju's recruitment hasn't gained significant traction yet, he has had a great year at Sandra Day O'Connor, recording over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns, so it's expected that he will start receiving more offers throughout the year.

Quincy Crai
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Quincy Craig (24) celebrates after rushing for a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Adeyanju's recruitment is in an interesting spot, as Arizona is his top offer by a significant margin. If he's a prospect that the Wildcats seriously want to add, there's a chance Brennan might make an early push to secure a commitment before other Power Four programs get involved. 

It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats progress with Adeyanju, but considering that Arizona only has one running back committed to their 2026 class, it's certainly a position of need for the program in the 2027 cycle.

Brent Brenna
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Landing in-state talent is crucial for any program's recruiting success, as it helps build relationships with local coaches and prospects. Securing a commitment from Adeyanju would help Brennan expand his Arizona pipeline, and the running back would be a solid addition to the Wildcats' 2027 class.

Please be sure to share your thoughts on Arizona offering Adeyanju. To do so, follow us on ourX account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Max Doresy
MAX DORSEY

Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.