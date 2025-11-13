Wildcats Extend Offer to Top 2027 Arizona Running Back
Under head coach Brent Brennan, Arizona has focused on recruiting top in-state prospects. In the Wildcats' 2026 recruiting class, they’ve landed three of the top 20 prospects from Arizona, and they’re aiming to replicate that success in the 2027 recruiting cycle.
While Arizona hasn't added a 2027 in-state commit quite yet, they're pursuing several. The Wildcats most recently offered a three-star prospect who's ranked as the second-best running back in the state.
Arizona Offers Top In-State 2027 Running Back
On November 8, Arizona extended an offer to Jeremy Adeyanju, a three-star running back from Sandra Day O'Connor High School in Glendale, Arizona. Adeyanju shared on X that his Wildcats offer came after a conversation with running backs coach Alonzo Carter during his gameday visit in Tucson for Arizona's game against Kansas.
- "After a great visit and conversation with [Alonzo Carter] I’m blessed to say I have received an offer from the university of Arizona," Adeyanju wrote.
The Wildcats are only the third Division I program to offer the young running back, joining Nevada and San Diego State. Considering he was already on campus in Tucson, it appears that he's a player that Brennan and his staff are pursuing in the 2027 cycle.
Adeyanju is a solid prospect with 247Sports' composite rankings listing him as the No. 844 overall player in the 2027 class, the No. 73 running back, and the No. 25 recruit from Arizona.
He ranks as the second-best running back in the state, only behind four-star Noah Roberts, who's the top in-state recruit in the class. While Adeyanju's recruitment hasn't gained significant traction yet, he has had a great year at Sandra Day O'Connor, recording over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns, so it's expected that he will start receiving more offers throughout the year.
Adeyanju's recruitment is in an interesting spot, as Arizona is his top offer by a significant margin. If he's a prospect that the Wildcats seriously want to add, there's a chance Brennan might make an early push to secure a commitment before other Power Four programs get involved.
It will be interesting to see how the Wildcats progress with Adeyanju, but considering that Arizona only has one running back committed to their 2026 class, it's certainly a position of need for the program in the 2027 cycle.
Landing in-state talent is crucial for any program's recruiting success, as it helps build relationships with local coaches and prospects. Securing a commitment from Adeyanju would help Brennan expand his Arizona pipeline, and the running back would be a solid addition to the Wildcats' 2027 class.
