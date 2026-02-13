Arizona in Line for Official Visit With Talented 2027 Lineman

As the 2027 college football recruiting cycle continues, prospects across the country are beginning to map out the next significant steps in their recruitment as they get closer to making their decisions.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff are in contention for several talented 2027 recruits, and many are eyeing official visits (OVs) with the Wildcats this spring, including a three-star defensive lineman from California.

3-Star 2027 Defensive Lineman Eyeing Arizona Official Visit

For the past year, Arizona has been targeting Isaia Vandermade, a three-star defensive lineman from Santa Margarita Catholic High School in San Francisco, California. The Wildcats first offered him in February 2025 and have actively been pursuing him since.

Vandermade is a talented defensive lineman and already has the size to play at the college level, standing 6’4” and weighing 270 pounds. He would be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 702 overall player nationally, the No. 72 defensive lineman, and the No. 80 prospect in California.

While several programs are pursuing Vandermade, he’s starting to narrow down his options and recently told Rivals’ Greg Biggins that he plans to take OVs with five schools this spring before making a decision: Arizona, Oregon, BYU, Oklahoma, and USC.

“I know I’m going to take official visits to Oregon, BYU and Arizona and I’m trying to schedule Oklahoma and USC as well,” Vandermade told Biggins. “I plan to make my decision after my official visits.”

Although Vandermade hasn’t scheduled any of his OVs yet, it’s more than likely that he will travel to Tucson at some point this offseason.

Getting Vandermade on campus for an OV will be a key step in Arizona’s pursuit of the young defensive lineman, as it will allow Brennan and his staff to strengthen their relationship with him and likely significantly boost the Wildcats’ standing in his recruitment.

As of now, Vandermade hasn’t set a commitment date, but with him planning to make his decision after his stretch of OVs this spring, the Wildcats are in a very strong position to compete for the three-star defensive lineman.

The next few months of Vandermade’s recruitment will be crucial for every program pursuing him. If Arizona can continue making progress with him and impress him during his OV, the Wildcats should have as good a chance as any program to land the talented California defensive lineman.

