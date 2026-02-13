UMass vs. Akron Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 13

The Akron Zips are one of the best teams in the MAC this season, going 10-1 in conference play and 19-5 overall heading into a home date with UMass on Friday night.

UMass is just 6-6 in MAC play this season, though it hung tough with a ranked Miami (Ohio) team earlier in the campaign, losing by just two points.

Still, oddsmakers have UMass as a 13.5-point underdog on the road, where it is just 2-5 in the 2025-26 season.

Can the Minutemen hang around with this Zips team? Akron is currently the No. 65 team in KenPom’s rankings and has a shot to win the conference and earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

Let’s dive into the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for Friday’s college basketball action.

UMass vs. Akron Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UMass +13.5 (-110)

Akron -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UMass: +800

Akron: -1400

Total

160.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

UMass vs. Akron How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 13

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: James A. Rhodes Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

UMass record: 15-10

Akron record: 19-5

UMass vs. Akron Key Player to Watch

Tavari Johnson, Guard, Akron

Johnson is one of the best scorers in the country, averaging 20.4 points per game while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Akron guard has been the team’s leading scorer in five games in a row and 16 games overall. UMass ranks just 206th in the country in adjusted defensive efficiency, so Johnson could be in line for a massive game on Friday night.

UMass vs. Akron Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams rank in the top-45 in KenPom’s adjusted tempo metric, and UMass enters this game with a 15-9 OVER record this season.

The Minutemen aren’t that great defensively, while Akron ranks in the top 50 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency.

UMass’ showing against Miami (Ohio) was impressive, so I don’t love the idea of laying double-digit points with the Zips, even though they only have one loss in MAC play.

Akron dropped a game with Miami (Ohio) earlier this season and is coming off a loss to Troy in its last game.

I think the OVER is the bet to make in this matchup, especially since Akron is one of the best shooting teams in the country, ranking eighth in effective field goal percentage. It should be able to hang a pretty big number in an uptempo game.

Pick: OVER 160.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.