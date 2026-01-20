Tommy Lloyd Explains Importance of Trusting Young Wildcats

The Arizona Wildcats are still your No. 1 team. They were an unanimous choice at the top of the AP top-25 list. It is not a surprise. They are the best team in College Basketball, and they are looking to keep their unbeaten streak going. They played a tough game the last time out, and they found a way to come out on top. That is what you want to see from your team. When the great teams can win games like Arizona did last Saturday, it tells you what type of team they are.

This is a team with a lot of good young players. That did not mean that the season was going to go a certain way or that the Wildcats were going to wait for these players if they started slow. They did a great job all offseason long giving them the ropes and how the culture in Arizona is all about. That took it from day one and bought in. That was not a problem, and now we are seeing it play out on the court, and that is one of the biggest reasons why they are where they are right now.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and center Motiejus Krivas (13) react to a foul during the second half of the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona young players looking to bounce back

One of the few times we saw the young Wildcat stars struggle was against UCF. That was a time to reflect on these players after the game. But it was not something that made them play worse, or they took it wrong. It was just one of those games, and it happens at times to young players. But still, they found other ways to help the team come out with a massive win, and that is something they will take with them for the rest of the season.

"It's really comfortable," Tommy Lloyd said. "Our young guys have experience beyond their years. Ivan even had some turnovers today that are probably a little bit regretful that he'll learn from. Whether they were fouls or not fouls, I don't know, but at the end of the day, you've got to be stronger with the ball on the road especially."

Jan 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Central Florida Knights guard Riley Kugel (2) defends Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half at Addition Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

"Bradley , some of those are at the end," Lloyd said. "Bradley, he's world class game finisher for us, so he gets the ball. You want to get the ball to him at the end of the game in those situations, so he can get fouled because you trust him at the free throw line and he trusts his decision making when the ball's in his hands."

