Lloyd Says Key Decision Helped Drive Wildcats' Success

No. 1 Arizona has made seemingly easy work of its competition during its 22-0 start to the season, but it hasn't come without some sacrifices. The Wildcats have had to rely on players who had relatively no expectations entering the season, as others struggled, and still others have seen their roles and playing time diminish.



Earlier this season, head coach Tommy Lloyd decided to lean heavily on his talented freshmen, consequently removing some upperclassmen from the rotation. Seeing as there were seven freshmen on the roster, it was a low-risk, high-reward move that has paid dividends, but there was always a chance it would backfire on team morale.



"I think it's going well," Lloyd told the media this week. "I want to give credit to these freshmen and to the veterans for creating space and allowing our freshmen to grow and be impactful. There's a lot of sacrifices that have had to be made on all ends for the pieces of this team to come together and work together the way they are."



Freshmen Impact



Arizona plays a seven or eight-man rotation on a given night, mostly consisting of three seniors, a junior, and four freshmen, and rookies Koa Peat and Brayden Burries have ascended to the top of the team's stat charts, leading the team in points and coming near the top of every other category. Both are up for national awards this season, while fellow freshman Ivan Kharchenkov has carved out a role that requires starting minutes.



"The freshmen group is just really reliable," Lloyd explained. "They're really reliable. They're everyday guys. They're about the right things, and when you're an everyday person and you're about the right things, you're probably going to be consistent. And when you're consistent, you give yourself a chance to really grow over the course of the season.



Freshmen Growth



The three aforementioned freshmen have displayed exponential growth all season, and it's helped the Wildcats ascend to the top of the food chain. But the fourth freshman in the lineup, guard Dwayne Aristode, doesn't play as much as the others. Part of that is likely due to some of the upperclassmen who have cemented their spots, but some of it also has to do with his individual growth and development.



"Keep showing up and keep stacking days. The breakthrough's coming," Lloayd said when asked what he tells Aristode. "Dwayne's had some really good moments for us. I think he's really grown on the defensive end of the floor. But offensively, can he find more shots?"



Aristode has not been asked to score much, averaging 4.8 points per game, while others have their moments of glory. Still, Lloyd believes there's enough room for him to contribute now, even as he continues to develop.



"Usually, you've got to be a little more opportunistic, you've got to move faster within the offense, you have to have great shot preparation, you've got to be able to take the ball from the three-point line to the basket, and things of that nature, I know those are all things he's working on, so just keep showing up. Keep showing up for your breakthrough."



The decision to gamble on the freshmen was bold, but it has worked out well. The Wildcats' blend of youth and veteran leadership has led to a successful season and a glimpse of the future, barring players departing for the NBA. And the scary thing for the rest of college basketball is that there is even more talent, like Aristode, still waiting in the wings for their breakthroughs.