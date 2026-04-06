Final Four Loss Marks End for Bradley, Arizona Seniors

Arizona's 2026 basketball season came to an end on Saturday night with a Final Four loss to Michigan in Indianapolis, and with it, the careers of its three seniors.

It was a tough night for Jaden Bradley, Tobe Awaka, and Anthony Dell'Orso, who combined for just 24 points against the Wolverines. Awaka and Bradley were also among the four Arizona players to each pick up four fouls during the game, making it even more difficult for the Wildcats to get in a rhythm.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) and Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) battle for the ball in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The loss was especially hard for Bradley, who had become an inspiring leader for Arizona throughout his career and who embraced the program's identity after transferring from Alabama. It was another chance for him to leave an imprint on the program, and while he fell short on Saturday, he leaves it in a good place overall.

"I appreciate Coach Lloyd and his staff for taking me in and giving me a fresh start," Bradley told the media postgame. "I appreciate this team. We accomplished a lot this year. We definitely wanted to win this game, but Michigan was the better team tonight. I appreciate Tucson. I just love this group and cherish the last couple of group things we have together before everybody goes their own ways. I'm just happy to be a part of this team."

Jaden Bradley's College Career

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bradley was part of the Arizona team for three seasons, improving and earning more playing time each year. He became a full-time starter as a junior last season, averaging 12.1 points per game and becoming a defensive standout as Arizona made a run to the Sweet 16.

That left him with great expectations entering his final year in Tucson, and he more than lived up to them, taking his game and his leadership abilities to a new level.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) knocks Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) to the ground during the first half in a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Not only did Jaden Bradley top the best production of his career this season and display unmistakable control of his team, but he earned recognition from his peers, opposing coaches, and the media as the Big 12 Player of the Year, a Bob Cousy Award Finalist, and an All-Big 12 First Team and Defensive Team performer.

He did so as the Wildcats' only senior starter, making the feat and accomplishments even more impressive. Bradley became the exact kind of point guard Arizona wants to have running the show, and even though this final performance wasn't his or his team's best, he did plenty to establish his legacy and further his career.

Senior Class Leaves Lasting Impact

Mar 19, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (left), guard Jaden Bradley (center) and forward Tobe Awaka during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As the senior who has been with the program the longest, Bradley had the greatest impact on the team. But the efforts of the others should not go unnoticed.

Dell'Orso showed up when it mattered, even slightly turning around a lackluster senior season with some elite shooting performances against top-tier teams, and Awaka became the perfect embodiment of a team player and the Arizona identity, embracing his move to the bench and bringing energy and toughness to the game.

All of that was part of what helped Arizona reach the Final Four, and this class will be remembered for enhancing the program's foundation and returning its high standards and expectations of excellence.

"They're just incredible young men, not just really good basketball players, just great young men," head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We never had one issue with either one of these guys. They showed up every day. They played when they were banged up. They put in the work. They were great teammates. They did an amazing job helping us continue to build our culture and raise the standard of the program. ... I wish I could coach these guys again because they're awesome young men."