First-Round Shouts Are Growing for Arizona's Peat Ahead of the NBA Draft

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat is one of the more confusing players in the entire 2026 NBA Draft class. He’s seen his stock fluctuate throughout the year, and as the draft inches closer, the general feeling is that he’ll be a late-first-round pick.

Peat was one of several star freshmen for the Wildcats this past season, averaging 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for an Arizona team that enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history in the 2025-26 campaign.

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to shoot Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona won 36 games — a program-best for a full season — and also started out 23-0, which ties their best start in over 100 years. The Wildcats also swept both the regular season and Big 12 Tournament titles, and reached the Final Four with Peat at the forefront of all of this success.

Peat’s Draft Stock

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) holds a ball during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

After a stellar rookie season with Arizona, Peat declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. Initially thought of as a possible lottery pick earlier in the season, Peat’s stock has dipped slightly due to some of his glaring weaknesses, such as a lack of outside shooting despite not being a traditional center.

While his strengths — using his size and skill to overpower opponents on the interior — along with his freakish athleticism, have made him an intriguing player for NBA scouts. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo recently ranked Peat as the 20th-best prospect ahead of the 2026 NBA Draft later this summer.

Woo’s thoughts

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) celebrates with guard Brayden Burries (5) after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

“Peat has been one of the more divisive players in the class, with scouts conflicted on whether his physicality, toughness and defensive smarts can overcome his midrange-heavy shot selection in the long run,” Woo said. “He shot just 7-for-20 from 3 this season and 62.3% from the foul line, creating an obvious path to improving his stock in 2027 if he opts to stay in school and focus on development.”

“His winning history and intangibles should make Peat a first-round candidate regardless, but it will take a strong predraft process to answer the overarching questions about how his offensive game translates to the NBA, where he'll have less of a physical advantage and will have to become more pronounced on the perimeter,” Woo added.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during a practice session ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

With the draft nearing, Peat will look to try and boost his stock even further so that he doesn’t fall out of first-round projections. Peat has plenty of room to grow as a player at such a young age, and there’s always a chance he opts to come back to Arizona for a second season if the feedback he receives from the NBA is not what he desires.