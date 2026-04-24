Pair of Star Arizona Freshmen Declare for NBA Draft

The Arizona Wildcats saw two of their star freshmen officially declare for the NBA Draft, as they announced across their social media accounts on Friday. Brayden Burries is now officially entering the 2026 NBA Draft, where he is expected to be selected inside the top 10.

He was a standout scorer for the Wildcats this past season, averaging 16.1 points per game, and helping the Wildcats reach heights that they haven’t been to in decades. Additionally, forward Koa Peat also announced his intention to enter the draft on Friday. He averaged 14.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game alongside Burries . The tandem of rookies helped Arizona reach heights they haven’t seen in quite some time.

Arizona Last Season

Jan 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and forward Koa Peat (10) look on before the game between the Horned Frogs and the Wildcats at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Arizona won a program-best 36 games last season after starting 23-0, good for a .923 winning percentage. In the NCAA Tournament, the Wildcats — who were a 1 seed — advanced all the way to the Final Four for the first time since 2001.

Burries’ ability to score at a high level while also showcasing a willingness to defend and rebound the basketball have made him one of the top guards available in the 2026 draft class. Despite being just a freshman last season, Burries displayed a confidence and poise that will attract many NBA suitors for his services.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) and forward Koa Peat (10) react in the second half against the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Also, Peat’s strength and size overpower opposing defenses all season, and makes him an intriguing prospect for the mid-to-late first round of the draft. In light of his announcement, and Peat each offered a statement regarding their decision to enter his name in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Burries, Peat Announce Draft Declaration

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates with forward Koa Peat (10) after defeating the Utah State Aggies during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

“Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing in the NBA and building a long career. Now that opportunity is right in front of me,” Burries said.

“Growing up in San Bernardino and the Inland Empire, not many people get this chance — so I don’t take it for granted. One thing that’s guided me is understanding that this game is bigger than me. You’ve got to have multiple ‘whys.’ One of mine is to inspire the next generation and show them that anything is possible if you stay dedicated and embrace both the highs and the lows.”

Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) practices ahead of a Final Four game on Friday, April 3, 2026, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Playing for the University of Arizona has been an incredible blessing and something I’ll always be grateful for,” Peat added. “Wearing this name and representing where I come from means everything to me. It’s been an honor to compete at this level while still being rooted in the place that raised me.”

Now as they go on to the NBA, Burries and Peat will look to pick up where he left off in college as he aims to further his legacy at the next level.