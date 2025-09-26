Arizona Football Poised to Add More Talent in 2026 Class
The Arizona Wildcats I recruiting very heavily when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class as they have landed multiple different commitments in the 2026 recruiting class that remain to be solid at this point although signs have started to point to the fact that maybe they aren't done in this class as major majority of the prospects have already committed to other schools that aren't committed to Arizona, but there's still more to add for the Arizona Wildcats as long as they can land the commitment of these prospects.
At this time, there are two names that the Wildcats have on their board that are very close to committing to a school as we enter the final months of the recruitment, as there are multiple schools that are targeting these prospects, but Arizona is in the thick of it for these guys.
Here are the prospects that they are still targeting at this time as well as what position they play.
Ejay Tapeni - DL
Ejay Tapeni is one of the better players who has yet to commit to a program as he is one of the more intriguing defensive linemen in the country. He is a three-star prospect from the state of Hawaii (ranking from 247Sports).
He has multiple schools that are targeting him, but right now things seem to be a heavy land for the Arizona Wildcats, as he has yet to commit to a school. If he were to commit right now, the safe bet would be for the Arizona Wildcats to land his commitment, as they would likely take his commitment at this time. He would be a huge asset for the Arizona Wildcats as the Wildcats continue to search for the best of the best.
TJ Taylor - OT
Taylor is one of the better JUCO prospects in the country, and he is currently uncommitted. Taylor has multiple prospects beat at a lot of different categories as he is someone who could be an immediate impact for a lot of different schools and a school like Arizona could definitely use his help when it comes to the JUCO department, as they would likely be willing to take him, as he comes from a great program that is great for producing JUCO prospects. He very well could be someone who commits sooner rather than later, with multiple teams being in play, including the Arizona Wildcats at this time.
