EXCLUSIVE: Apisai Fifita Talks Arizona Family And Offer
The Arizona Wildcats aren't shy when it comes to the world of recruiting. The Wildcats will target players in a plethora of classes. This includes players in the class of 2026. 2027, 2028, and even the class of 2029. The talented Wildcats has spread out their dominance, which has been impressive to see and watch.
With them showing dominance in the 2028 class, they have been targeting many talented players, including a player with a very familiar name. That name being Fifta, which just so happens to be the same last name of the star QB for the Arizona Wildcats (Noah Fifita). The funny thing is that this talented prospect they have been targeting is not related to the QB in any sort of fashion. This prospect being Apisai Fifita. Fifita is a offensive tackle product from St. Francis High School in California.
The talented prospect holds many offers at this time, including Arizona, Hawaii, and Sacramento State. The talented prospect caught up with Arizona Wildcats On SI to discuss his offer and more when it comes to both his recruitment and the Arizona Wildcats.
"It means a lot to me and for my family and it gives a great opportunity to to play for them in the future," Fifita stated about his offer to Arizona when speaking to Arizona Wildcats On SI.
There are many coaches that the talented offensive lineman is looking forward to building a relationship with, including Alonzo Carter who is the assistant head football coach for the Arizona Wildcats.
"I am looking forward to meeting Coach Carter and the other coaches," said Fifita.
There is one school that has really started to stand out for the recruit. That school being Arizona.
"School that is standing out to me right now is Arizona because that is the highest school that I have right now."
There are many things that can come to mind when a prospect thinks of the Arizona program and the state. For Fifita, he thinks of the family that he has in the state of Arizona.
"When I think about Arizona, what comes to my mind first is my family out there."
The Arizona Wildcats stand in a great spot for the recruit. he details why with Arizona Wildcats On SI.
"Wildcats can pertain to multiple sports, including Men's Basketball, Baseball, and Football."
