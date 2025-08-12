Arizona Training Camp Day 10: Luke Wysong and Javin Whatley
The season opener for Arizona is continuing to inch closer now less than three weeks away. The wide receiver room has almost completely turned over since last season.
Transfer receivers Luke Wysong and Javin Whatley spoke to the media following Monday's practice about training camp so far, playing for offensive coordinator Seth Doege and more.
On the importance of getting involved in special teams for Wysong:
Wysong: "I think that special teams is a huge part of our game and just football in general. Just being able to be like versatile on special teams, play gunner, all the returner spots and even on punt return knowing all those other positions, I just think it adds value for me. At the next level, being able to play anywhere on special teams is really how you make it in the league. I'm really pleased with that."
On the progression of the wide receiver room from spring to training camp in building chemistry with the quarterbacks:
Whatley: "It be times where we'd meet with our quarterbacks outside of football, just us and the quarterbacks to go over plays and also know what the quarterback wants out of this play. Also for him to understand what we want as a receiver..."
Wysong: "Just hanging out with them outside of football to get to know them on a more personal level because we can sit up here and watch film all day and talk about football, but do you really know anything about the person individually. Just being able to get on same page and know more about them personally."
On the cause of the offense struggling at times during camp:
Whatley: "I feel like our defense is very good, and they scheme things very good so I feel like as an offense it is good to struggle because we've got a good defense. We very much talk about how we're going to respond to things like that. I just feel like our defense is good and that's good for the offense as well."
On how hard timing has been in new offense:
Wysong: "It's definitley something we have been working on ever since spring. That's something that we worked on all summer to, just kind of like on our own with Noah (Fifita)... Whenever we would meet up, just receivers and quarterbacks, that's like the little timing thing that we were specifically working on... It has just been a process, but it's coming along really well."
On what it's like being in a Seth Doege system:
Wysong: "I love playing for coach Doege. If you guys ever got the chance to be in one of our offensive meetings, coach Doege has us wanting to run into a brick wall for him. It's honestly such a blessing and I'm super fortunate to be able to have an OC like him that's aggressive, that likes to coach hard but he also gives you your respect and your gratitude whenever you do good. He sets the standard high and that's something I think all players need."
Whatley: "I love that man. He brings energy and either you with it or you ain't."
