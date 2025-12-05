Historic Day of Awards for Arizona Football In 2025

It was a historic Day of Awards for Arizona Football as Arizona enjoyed one of its strongest seasons in recent memory. The Wildcats finished 9–3 in the regular season, earned a bowl game invitation, and had a great showing of individuals who earned conference honors.

Conference Honors Breakdown

First Team All-Big 12

Noah Fifita (QB) — Became just the third quarterback in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors, and the first since 1975.

Dalton Johnson (DB) — For the second time in his career, Johnson earned all-conference distinction (he was 2nd-team in 2024).

Treydan Stukes (DB) — This was his first career first-team nod.

Third Team All-Big 12

Kris Hutson (WR)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Taye Brown (LB)

Jay'Vion Cole (DB)

Genesis Smith (DB)

Honorable Mention All-Big 12

Oct 5, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats helmet gets picked before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Ismail Mahdi (RB)

Javin Whatley (WR)

Tre Spivey (WR)

Ty Buchanan (OL)

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Ty Buchanan (75) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Max Harris (LB)

Deshawn McKnight (DL)

Tiaoalii Savea (DL)

Also, several Wildcats earned broader award-consideration nods among the conference: Fifita (Offensive Player of the Year), Johnson (Defensive Player of the Year), Cole (Defensive Newcomer of the Year), and a freshman-honor nod for DL Mays Pese.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

First Team Honors Season Stats According to ESPN

Noah Fifita - Fifita had a very efficient junior campaign, logging 2,963 passing yards on a clean 26 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions all year. Alongside those stats, his QBR ranked a strong 32nd in the country at 71.0.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Treydan Stukes - Stukes' senior season was the best season he has had since 2023, and he posted strong numbers all season long. 52 total tackles, six pass deflections, four interceptions, and a sack on the season as he was all over the field defensively.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dalton Johnson - Dalton Johnson had a great senior season, tallying the most tackles on the team with 97 in total. On top of this impressive number, Johnson also had seven pass deflections, four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Two defensive backs and a quarterback making the first team shows how well-rounded the Wildcats were this season, and that is only counting the first team accolades. The season was earned by the entire team building on the back of a 4-8 season last year.

What This Means for Arizona Football

The 2025 haul of three First-Team selections, plus eight other honored players, is the best all-conference result for Arizona since 2008. The fact that key roles across offense and defense were recognized from the quarterback to skill-position players to defensive backs and linebackers suggests balance and growth across the roster, not just a one-sided breakout.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Gio Richardson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

