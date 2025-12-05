Historic Day of Awards for Arizona Football In 2025
It was a historic Day of Awards for Arizona Football as Arizona enjoyed one of its strongest seasons in recent memory. The Wildcats finished 9–3 in the regular season, earned a bowl game invitation, and had a great showing of individuals who earned conference honors.
Conference Honors Breakdown
First Team All-Big 12
Noah Fifita (QB) — Became just the third quarterback in program history to earn first-team all-conference honors, and the first since 1975.
Dalton Johnson (DB) — For the second time in his career, Johnson earned all-conference distinction (he was 2nd-team in 2024).
Treydan Stukes (DB) — This was his first career first-team nod.
Third Team All-Big 12
Kris Hutson (WR)
Taye Brown (LB)
Jay'Vion Cole (DB)
Genesis Smith (DB)
Honorable Mention All-Big 12
Ismail Mahdi (RB)
Javin Whatley (WR)
Tre Spivey (WR)
Ty Buchanan (OL)
Max Harris (LB)
Deshawn McKnight (DL)
Tiaoalii Savea (DL)
Also, several Wildcats earned broader award-consideration nods among the conference: Fifita (Offensive Player of the Year), Johnson (Defensive Player of the Year), Cole (Defensive Newcomer of the Year), and a freshman-honor nod for DL Mays Pese.
First Team Honors Season Stats According to ESPN
Noah Fifita - Fifita had a very efficient junior campaign, logging 2,963 passing yards on a clean 26 touchdowns and only 5 interceptions all year. Alongside those stats, his QBR ranked a strong 32nd in the country at 71.0.
Treydan Stukes - Stukes' senior season was the best season he has had since 2023, and he posted strong numbers all season long. 52 total tackles, six pass deflections, four interceptions, and a sack on the season as he was all over the field defensively.
Dalton Johnson - Dalton Johnson had a great senior season, tallying the most tackles on the team with 97 in total. On top of this impressive number, Johnson also had seven pass deflections, four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble.
Two defensive backs and a quarterback making the first team shows how well-rounded the Wildcats were this season, and that is only counting the first team accolades. The season was earned by the entire team building on the back of a 4-8 season last year.
What This Means for Arizona Football
The 2025 haul of three First-Team selections, plus eight other honored players, is the best all-conference result for Arizona since 2008. The fact that key roles across offense and defense were recognized from the quarterback to skill-position players to defensive backs and linebackers suggests balance and growth across the roster, not just a one-sided breakout.
