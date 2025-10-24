Evaluating Bobby Wade and His Group of Wide Receivers
The Arizona Wildcats are now 4-3 following a two-game skid, dropping heartbreaking one-possession matchups to BYU 33-27 in double overtime and Houston 31-28 on a walk-off field goal with seconds remaining.
With those losses comes the bitter pain of being so close to a win, but not doing enough to get the job done. Head coach Brent Brennan knows all too well what that feels like and will do whatever it takes to make sure his team does not feel that pain again for the remainder of the 2025 season.
- "When you lose two games that way and it's so hard and it's so challenging, the thing that we talk about with the players is what choice do you have?" Brennan said. "
- "You want to choose to believe you can or you can't. And so with this team, this team believes they can. And that's the way they showed up for work yesterday, and that's the way they'll show up for work tomorrow."
- ... Helping our players navigate that and doing those things the right way and continuing to live redline and continuing to dive into our process is what's given us a chance to play better football. And if we stay the course, we will get it. Keep We have to keep pounding the rock. Eventually, it's going to break."
With the Wildcats heading into the bye week, they will have plenty of time to correct any blemishes they have had so far.
Leading the Wade
Wide receiver coach Bobby Wade has done a fantastic job in rebuilding that room into a committee where all players that step foot on the field are dangerous and can make a huge play no matter where the ball is at.
Wade was a legendary player for the Wildcats from 1999 to 2002 and brings 7 years of NFL experience. He was drafted in the fifth round by the Chicago Bears in 2003 and spent time with the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs.
Before joining the Arizona coaching staff, he spent five years at Arizona State as a graduate assistant, an offensive analyst and a wide receivers coach. Wade was inducted into the Wildcats' Ring of Honor in 2015 for his exceptional play. He is still the all-time leader in receiving yards and is in the top five in catches (230) and touchdowns (23).
Grade: B
Wade receives a B for the outstanding job he has done in taking an almost brand-new group of receivers, getting them to buy into the program and turning them into a dangerous group of weapons to add to Noah Fifita's arsenal.
Despite losing to Houston in a close game, the wide receivers showed the development and skills they were taught in training camp, amassing 269 yards through the air and scoring twice.
That is just one small example of the skills the group possesses, as they are part of a passing offense ranked fourth in the Big 12.
Spreading the ball out has been the name of the game through the first half of the season, as that was something Arizona struggled to do in 2024. Tetairoa McMillan gathered 1319 yards while the next closest receiver, Chris Hunter, had 323 by the end of the season.
This year, seven wide receivers have caught at least one pass from Fifita, 16 counting running backs and tight ends.
The rotation of wide receivers is heavy as well, with seven to eight players getting time on the field at that position. Wade said that it is something they will continue to do as long as it helps the team succeed and win games.
Work to do
Although the wide receiver room showed plenty of growth from last season to now, there is still plenty of work to do before Arizona is considered to be one of the more dangerous air raid offenses in the Big 12.
Before the Wildcats' game with Oklahoma State, they recorded 11 dropped balls, which is one big reason why Wade wasn't able to receive a higher grade.
Arizona must also work on separating from defensive backs against much more skilled defenses. That was an issue that plagued the Wildcats when they faced Iowa State in Ames. That issue is what caused Fifita to force some throws and even look confused at times.
With the bye week here, Wade will have plenty of time to work with his group and ensure that they are refreshed and ready to dominate, starting with a matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes in Boulder next Saturday.
