Arizona QB Noah Fifita Named Finalist for Prestigious Award

The honor places him among an elite group of players of Polynesian ancestry who have made a national impact on the sport. For Fifita, the nomination is a reflection not only of his statistical success this season, but also of his leadership, consistency, cultural representation, and the growing respect he has earned across college football this season.

The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian descent. Established by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, the award recognizes athletes who excel on the field, carry themselves with character, and embody the values of Polynesian culture, family, humility, toughness, and pride in heritage.

Previous winners include some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa, Penei Sewell, and Talanoa Hufanga. The award celebrates athletic excellence, but it also highlights the deep tradition of Polynesian athletes whose physicality, passion, and competitive spirit continue to shape football at every level.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fifita’s 2025 season gives him a strong case to join those winners. According to ESPN.com, Fifita threw for nearly 3,000 yards, finishing with 2,963 yards, 26 touchdown passes, and just five interceptions, demonstrating one of the most efficient quarterback performances in the Big 12.

Multiple multi-touchdown games, including several four-touchdown performances, helped propel Arizona to a 9–3 record, one of the program’s strongest seasons in recent years.

What makes Fifita’s candidacy even stronger is how essential he has been to Arizona’s entire offensive identity. His efficiency helped the Wildcats average more than 32 points per game, and his leadership steadied the offense through close finishes and tough conference matchups.

Coaches and teammates consistently describe him as mature beyond his years, detail-oriented, and emotionally steady. These are all qualities that are demonstrated by a great leader.

Being named a finalist is also meaningful for Arizona football. The program has seen a rising presence of Polynesian athletes in recent seasons, and Fifita’s recognition adds to that momentum after last year wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan won the award during his time playing for Arizona.

For Fifita personally, the nomination connects him to a distinguished group of players who represent both excellence on the field and pride in their roots. Whether or not he ultimately wins the award, Noah Fifita’s finalist status solidifies him as one of the top quarterbacks in the country and as a powerful representative of Polynesian excellence in college football.

