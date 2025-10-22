Grading Chip Viney's Corner Backs Heading Into The Bye Week
Arizona is officially heading into its bye week at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, coming off back-to-back losses against BYU in double overtime at home and on a field goal as time expired on the road against Houston.
The Wildcats are taking their bye week to get back to the fundamentals, as head coach Brent Brennan noted following last week's game, as well as during his weekly press conference on Monday.
Arizona cornerbacks coach Chip Viney joined the coaching staff last season with head coach Brent Brennan after serving the previous two years at San Jose State in the same role.
In his final season at San Jose State, Viney had helped lead the Spartans to finishing second in the Mountain West in total defense and first in pass defense. They had also recorded 12 interceptions as a team, which was tied for second in the conference.
Grading Viney's defensive back room: B
Viney has helped develop a number of players in the Wildcats' secondary, including Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes.
Dansby transferred to Arizona after previously playing at San Jose State. The senior has totaled 11 tackles on the season with four pass deflections. That included three tackles in each of the games against Hawaii, Weber State, and Kansas State.
Garnes is also a transfer after appearing in six games at West Virginia last season. For the Wildcats this year, he has totaled 17 tackles with five pass deflections, which ranks second on the team only behind safety Genesis Smith, who has racked up seven pass deflections.
Veteran Treydan Stukes has returned from a torn ACL he suffered early last season. He was limited on the field early in the year. The senior has totaled 24 tackles across five games with half a sack, two pass deflections and two interceptions he recorded against Iowa State and BYU.
Under Viney, the Wildcats have also seen progression from Jay'Vion Cole, who has made a huge impact. He is tied with Stukes for the team lead in interceptions on the season with two picks. One of them was also a pick-six against Weber State.
As a pass defense, Arizona currently ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 9 in the country in pass defense at 153.1 passing yards per game. They also rank No. 8 in the conference in scoring defense at 20.3 points per game.
The Wildcats have been able to limit big plays down the field all season in their secondary under the guidance of Viney. They'll look to keep that going for the remainder of the season as Arizona needs two more wins to qualify for a bowl game.
