Inside The Wildcats

Grading Chip Viney's Corner Backs Heading Into The Bye Week

We take a look at the Wildcats secondary as a whole heading into their bye week.

Ari Koslow

Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) stiff arms Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Abu Sama III (24) stiff arms Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) during the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona is officially heading into its bye week at 4-3 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play, coming off back-to-back losses against BYU in double overtime at home and on a field goal as time expired on the road against Houston.

Brennan
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates a blocked field goal during the second quarter of the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats are taking their bye week to get back to the fundamentals, as head coach Brent Brennan noted following last week's game, as well as during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Arizona cornerbacks coach Chip Viney joined the coaching staff last season with head coach Brent Brennan after serving the previous two years at San Jose State in the same role.

Garnes
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) tackles Kansas State Wildcats Jaron Tibbs (12) after he catches the ball during the first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

In his final season at San Jose State, Viney had helped lead the Spartans to finishing second in the Mountain West in total defense and first in pass defense. They had also recorded 12 interceptions as a team, which was tied for second in the conference. 

Grading Viney's defensive back room: B

Viney has helped develop a number of players in the Wildcats' secondary, including Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes.

Dansby transferred to Arizona after previously playing at San Jose State. The senior has totaled 11 tackles on the season with four pass deflections. That included three tackles in each of the games against Hawaii, Weber State, and Kansas State.

Dansby
Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Michael Dansby (25) blocks a pass intended for Weber State Wildcats tight end Noah Bennet (84) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Garnes is also a transfer after appearing in six games at West Virginia last season. For the Wildcats this year, he has totaled 17 tackles with five pass deflections, which ranks second on the team only behind safety Genesis Smith, who has racked up seven pass deflections.

Veteran Treydan Stukes has returned from a torn ACL he suffered early last season. He was limited on the field early in the year. The senior has totaled 24 tackles across five games with half a sack, two pass deflections and two interceptions he recorded against Iowa State and BYU.

Arizona
Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Arizona Wildcats cornerback Treydan Stukes (2) brings down Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) in the first half at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Under Viney, the Wildcats have also seen progression from Jay'Vion Cole, who has made a huge impact. He is tied with Stukes for the team lead in interceptions on the season with two picks. One of them was also a pick-six against Weber State.

As a pass defense, Arizona currently ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 9 in the country in pass defense at 153.1 passing yards per game. They also rank No. 8 in the conference in scoring defense at 20.3 points per game.

Arizona
Oct 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates an interception he caught from the Brigham Young Cougars with his team during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have been able to limit big plays down the field all season in their secondary under the guidance of Viney. They'll look to keep that going for the remainder of the season as Arizona needs two more wins to qualify for a bowl game.

What are your thoughts on the job Viney has done so far this season? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow while you're there.

feed

Published
Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.