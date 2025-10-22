Grading Arizona’s Corner Back Room Heading Into the Bye Week
Despite its struggles the past two weeks against BYU and Houston, it has been an overall strong start to the season for Arizona defensively.
The Wildcats are led by several captains and veterans in the secondary, which includes the corner back room led by Treydan Stukes, Michael Dansby and Ayden Garnes.
Returning from a torn ACL suffered early last season, Stukes was limited on the field early in the year. The senior has totaled 24 tackles across five games with half a sack, two pass deflections and two interceptions he recorded against Iowa State and BYU.
Dansby transferred to Arizona after previously playing at San Jose State. The senior has totaled 11 tackles on the season with four pass deflections. That included three tackles in each of the games against Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
Garnes is also a transfer after appearing in six games at West Virginia last season. For the Wildcats this year, he has totaled 17 tackles with five pass deflections, which ranks second on the team only behind safety Genesis Smith, who has racked up seven pass deflections.
Outside of those three in the corner back room, Jay'Vion Cole has made an impact as he is tied with Stukes for the team lead in interceptions on the season with two picks. One of them was also a pick-six against Weber State. The junior transfer from Texas has also added 14 tackles, one sack and two pass deflections.
Redshirt sophomore Gavin Hunter has also added one interception, two pass deflections, and eight tackles on the season in a depth role.
Grading the Arizona corner back room: B+
The secondary and the pass defense have been one of the biggest strengths for the Wildcats to this point in the season.
As a pass defense, Arizona currently ranks No. 2 in the Big 12 and No. 9 in the country in pass defense at 153.1 passing yards per game. They also rank No. 8 in the conference in scoring defense at 20.3 points per game.
Outside of some big plays made by quarterback Rocco Becht in the loss against Iowa State, Arizona has really been able to limit the big pass plays down the field in most games this season which has led to its success against the pass.
They'll look to keep that going for the remainder of the season as Arizona needs two more wins to qualify for a bowl game.
